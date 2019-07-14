RumbleON : The Top Road Trip Destinations To Visit Before Summer Is Over

There are popular roadside attractions scattered throughout this great land of ours.

Road trips and summertime go together like peas and carrots, peanut butter and jelly, or macaroni and cheese. Sure, hopping a plane is convenient and gets you to your vacation spot quickly, but wouldn't you want to see picturesque sights the good ol' USA has to offer? You can't get that being 30,000 feet in the air. The best views are only available through a car window.

In my humble opinion, a road trip is the best way to travel in the states. Summer is the best time for traveling and the perfect opportunity to break out the road trip planner. You may be asking yourself, 'But, where would I go if I took a road trip?' You're in luck because I consider myself a road-trip master having been on the road for countless family vacations as a youngster. There are countless destinations you should visit, but there are five in particular that should be at the top of your list. Ready, set, let's roll!

Behold: the must-see stops you need to add to your summer road trip plans.

I like to find places on the way to my final destination that make the journey just as fun as where you're ending up. There's bound to be a unique place you'll be able to visit during your road trip, but the key is finding its location. Below are the best destinations you should visit before summer comes to an end.

Grand Canyon, Arizona: If you're motoring west to the Pacific Coast, this is a can't-miss spot in Arizona that demands to be seen. It's quite a sight to behold and one of the country's most beloved landmarks. A little trivia: the Pueblo people viewed the Grand Canyon as a holy site and often made pilgrimages to it.

Pacific Coast Highway, California: While not a singular destination per se, it's, in my opinion, the most drive in the country. Highway One, or the PCH as it's more commonly known, stretches from Dana Point in Orange County to Leggett in Mendocino County, California. It's the longest state route in California and if you're looking for gorgeous scenery, it doesn't get any better than this. Mountains, jaw-dropping ocean views, gorgeous beachfront mansions -- You'll see it all.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts: If you're heading in the opposite direction for a little Atlantic Ocean action, consider the 57-mile drive along beautiful Cape Cod. Sure, it's a bit of a drive north, but worth every mile. Dune-lands, charming historic villages (some date back to 1639), and the old Brewster Store that's been in continuous operation since 1850 are just a few of the noteworthy spots you'll come across.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota: Are you heading north this summer instead of hitting either coast? Terrific! There are plenty of cool sites to see especially the further north you go. South Dakota is home to the sculpted faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. Approximately three million tourists from around the world visit Mount Rushmore every year, and you should be one of them. Plus, you're right across from the quaint Black Hills mountain range.

Beale Street, Memphis: The Volunteer State is home to many great attractions, but there's one in particular that offers an abundance of entertainment options. Built in 1900, Beale Street is a mecca for every fan of the Blues as it's officially known as the 'Home of the Blues.' Good luck trying to make Beale Street a quick pit stop because you might find yourself staying longer than you expected.

There you have it. This list is a great starting point for your road trip. Feel free to add more destinations to your list if you have the time to visit them, too. The beauty of living in a country like ours is that there are a plethora of top-notch destinations that you can discover in the lower-48 states. Happy roadtripping!

