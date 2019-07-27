RumbleON : Tips for International Motorcycle Touring

Before you saddle up for your first overseas adventure, you'd best know what to expect.

Most of us have a bucket list full of places we'll only be able to visit once in this lifetime, which is daunting when you consider all you have to do to get there: months of planning, creating a budget, and buying the appropriate gear. So, before you move that kickstand even a centimeter off the ground, do yourself, your bucket list, and your wallet a favor and plan ahead.

No, you don't need to launch into a full investigation, but 15 minutes of 'planning' is a recipe for disaster when you're touring motorcycles in a foreign country. You may be thinking, 'I'm more a go-with-the-flow kind of gal' or 'What's the point of planning when life never happens according to plan?' but here are my two cents on creating a blueprint for your excursion: If you don't want regrets, then you better come prepared.

Touring abroad is a risk, and while that might excite some of you, others might be feeling overwhelmed, especially if they've never ridden touring or adventure touring motorcycles before. Still, this world has so much to offer, and if you have the means to travel, then why not? Just make sure you know everything there is to know about touring internationally before you go.

