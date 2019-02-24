Log in
RumbleON : Tips for Short Motorcycle Riders (Video)

02/24/2019 | 07:12pm EST

As a female rider, I've experienced my fair share of riding challenges. When I first started looking for beginner motorcycles, for example, I put in hours of research to find not only the best motorcycle for new riders, but also the best motorcycle for short riders. Turns out, searching 'motorcycles for beginners' yielded me tons of results, while the 'best motorcycle for short people' left me with fewer options than I had hoped.

While I'd love to provide you with a list of brands that have engineered a motorcycle for short people specifically, the fact remains that a lot of bikes aren't built to accommodate a shorter individual's height. Instead, brands focus on a biker's mentality and what each individual wants to get out of their ride, assuming that most riders are of average height. What this means for us short riders is that in our pursuit of the perfect bike, we need to shift our focus from the best motorcycle for short people to the best way to handle any motorcycle on the market. This way, we increase the number of bike options available to us.

Here are some tips that have worked well for me whenever I set out to find the best motorcycle fit for me. My hope is that with the proper education, all riders who have been afflicted with my shortcoming (no pun intended) will be able to find a bike that is both comfortable and a joy to ride.

RumbleOn welcomes trades of all kinds, and we have a full inventory of Certified RumbleOn powersports and motorcycles for sale at great prices. If you want to trade in your current ride for an upgrade, then just submit your scooter, ATV, dirt bike, or any other powersport vehicle for a free Cash Offer, and you can have a Certified used motorcycle shipped for free with no hassle!

All RumbleOn powersports and used motorcycles for sale come with a full Condition Report, are shipped for FREE to your door as-promised or your money back, and with a 90-Day Rideability Guarantee! Read more about online trades here!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 00:11:10 UTC
