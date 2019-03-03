Log in
RumbleON : Tips for Tall Motorcycle Riders (Video)

03/03/2019 | 04:09pm EST

Last week, Jo touched on some challenges she faces as a short rider and put together a nifty video that covers tips and tricks for all you shorties hoping to find your perfect motorcycle fit. So this week, I thought I'd chime in with my own experience being vertically challenged and provide all my stately guys and gals (6-feet tall and beyond) with a few tips for tall motorcycle riders, in addition to some insight on the ideal motorcycles for tall riders.

As Jo mentioned, motorcycle brands focus more on a rider's inner biker than they do on the average individual's height, which means riders who are exceptionally tall will be just as hard-pressed to find motorcycles for tall people. However, hope is not lost on all you tall folks out there because good motorcycles for tall riders do exist. In fact, if you have your heart set on finding the best touring motorcycle for tall riders, know that it's out there, waiting to take you and your lofty limbs the distance. And if you have to make a few modifications here and there so the bike meets your needs, don't sweat it!


At the end of the day, if you're on the hunt for the best motorcycle for tall riders, you might end up falling a bit short (whoops, sorry!). So just be sure to manage your expectations during the shopping experience, and you'll be on your way to a choice motorcycle in no time.

On the tall side? Trade in and get a motorcycle for tall riders!

RumbleOn welcomes trades of all kinds, and we have a full inventory of Certified RumbleOn powersports and motorcycles for sale at great prices. If you want to trade in your current ride for an upgrade, then just submit your scooter, ATV, dirt bike, or any other powersport vehicle for a free Cash Offer, and you can have a Certified used motorcycle shipped for free with no hassle!

All RumbleOn powersports and used motorcycles for sale come with a full Condition Report, are shipped for FREE to your door as-promised or your money back, and with a 90-Day Rideability Guarantee! Read more about online trades here!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 03 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 21:08:01 UTC
