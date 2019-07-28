RumbleON : Tips to Keep Your Car or Truck From Being Targeted by Thieves

Being proactive about safety measures can go a long way in keeping burglars at bay. Your car is one of the most important purchases you'll ever make.

True, you might go through a few vehicles in your lifetime, but it doesn't make each one less important. Your car is like your baby and, just like an actual human infant, you need to make sure it's safe 24/7.

Keeping your car in the driveway goes beyond just buying the latest in car security system features. There are steps you can take to keep it safe and sound without needing to shell out thousands in safety upgrades. Staying one step ahead of a car thief is essential, so here are some tips to help you to do just that.

Tapping into the mindset of a burglar is a nearly impossible task, but it also doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize that there are certain cars out there that pique a thief's interest. It isn't the end of the world if you own any of the below cars, but you'd be wise to keep an extra eye out just to be on the safe side. This helpful information comes from the experts at Your Home Security Watch:

The most stolen new cars include:

Nissan Altima

Toyota Camry

GMC Sierra

Hyundai Elantra

Ford Fusion

Ford F-150

Dodge Ram Pickup

Toyota Corolla

GMC Savana

Hyundai Sonata

Used cars are just as popular to steal:

Honda Civic (1998)

Honda Accord (1997)

Ford F-150 (2006)

Chevrolet Silverado (2004)

Toyota Camry (2017)

Nissan Altima (2016)

Toyota Corolla (2016)

Dodge Ram Pickup (2001)

GMC Sierra (2017)

Chevrolet Impala (2008)

Many people think the only way to make burglars think twice about stealing a car is to upgrade to an expensive car security camera or other related products. While a car security system certainly doesn't hurt, there are additional steps you can take that work just as well if not better. Some of them don't require spending a single cent.

Are all of your keys accounted for? I'll admit, I have a bad habit of not keeping my keys in the same place and leaving a spare near or on the car itself. If you're like me, stop doing it. Burglars have caught on to this practice and it won't end well when it's your car they're eyeing. Consider investing in a key finder. They are small key-rings with built-in Bluetooth technology that pairs your smart key-ring to your phone.

Park somewhere safe. It doesn't matter whether you're at your favorite gym, grocery store, or concert venue, car thieves will stop at nothing to make your life miserable. Always park in a well-lit area or near building entrances, and avoid anywhere that has a high crime rate. If possible, try parking as close as possible to a security camera.

Always lock your doors and windows. It may seem silly to have to say, but you'd be surprised how many people forget to do both. Don't make it a simple smash-and-grab job for a burglar and lock everything. If you forget to lock your doors and windows often, consider going to your local mechanic and getting an auto-lock program installed.

Hide any and all valuable items. That fancy smartphone or pair of headphones is like a tease for a thief. They'll stop at nothing to smash windows or pry the door open to get your valuables. My rule of thumb? Put all of your valuable items in the trunk. If you have a truck, consider purchasing a lockable toolbox that will attach to the bed.

Never leave your car running. It's simple, just turn the car off when you're not using it. Leaving it running is like rolling out the red carpet for a burglar. Sure, a cold winter morning is made better with a heated interior, but having your car stolen will make your morning and days ahead worse.

Purchase an alarm sticker/LED. Don't have a car alarm? No problem. Having a visible sign or blinking LED that indicates you do have one will go a long way in thwarting any burglary attempts. For just a few dollars, these fake alarm signs can make a big difference. They're easy to install so you won't have to worry about going to a mechanic.

Install a kill switch. Once a burglar breaks into your car, the next step is to get it started without a key. A well-hidden kill switch will keep the car from starting. The kill switch disables the fuel pump or disrupts the flow of electricity, therefore, preventing it from being stolen. They're relatively cheap, easy to install, and a great option for keeping your car safe.

Keep track of your car. A tracking device isn't some unavailable futuristic technology straight out of a James Bond movie; it's real. Though not cheap, tracking devices are a sure-fire way to recover your vehicle if it's stolen. They come in all shapes and sizes and most can be easily installed.

Invest in an engine immobilizer. This one is pretty straightforward: an engine immobilizer won't start the engine without the correct key. It's the best way to burglar-proof your car. The immobilizer system is built in the engine ECU and uses a unique digitally coded key that contains a transponder chip. It's this chip that stores the electronic security code or vehicle's password. If the code in the key and the one stored in the immobilizer don't match, the ECU won't start the fuel system or activate the ignition circuit.

Staying a step ahead of a car burglar is not only important, but required. Don't give a thief any chances and burglar-proof your car or truck as much as you possibly can.

