RumbleON : Tips to Safely Ride a Motorcycle in Wind (Video)

Why is it important to know how to ride a motorcycle in high winds?

While many experienced bikers warn against riding in dangerous weather conditions at all costs, we realize that sudden, unpredictable shifts in weather occur. If you've been riding for a while, then you know high winds are no exception, often putting bikers' lives in jeopardy while on the road. Hence why it is crucial every biker learn not only how to ride a motorcycle in windy weather, but also brush up on their motorcycle safety on occasion.

For all you new motorcycle riders reading this, one of the best tips for riding a motorcycle in the wind is to always check your local weather forecast if you plan to stay within city limits, as well as the forecast for any of the areas you plan to visit that day. This type of proactive thinking could help you avoid riding motorcycles in windy conditions altogether, or, at the very least, give you the opportunity to prepare for any unfavorable weather you might encounter during your trip. For more riding tips, check out Motorcycle Safety: Road Hazards to Look Out For.

Just like they'll teach you in a Motorcycle Safety Course, in this video I detail how to ride a motorcycle in high winds - this includes headwinds, tailwinds, and crosswinds - so you and your fellow bikers can ride securely knowing the best way to ride motorcycles in the wind. Gust or gale, I'll make sure you're prepared.

