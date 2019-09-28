Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RumbleON : What Getaway Vehicle Should You Ride in the Zombie Apocalypse? (Quiz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

What Type of Vehicle Matches Your Survival Instincts in a Zombie Apocalypse?

Preparing for Halloween is no easy task. First, you have to design a righteous costume, and if you're like me you start months in advance. Next, there's planning your indoor decor, hand-crafting tombstones for the yard, filling salad bowls with nougat and candy corn, creating a zombie apocalypse escape plan…

Wait. What.

Yep, preparing for the end of mankind is an absolute necessity this time of year. I mean, people joke all the time about what would happen if there was a sudden virus outbreak and half the world's population turned into a bunch of brain-eating corpses; but, it's no laughing matter. Plus, even if it is a hoax, it's always better to err on the side of caution.

In my getaway plan, you'll find details about the kind of clothes, supplies, and books (I don't care how much they'll weigh me down!) I would bring, even what getaway vehicle I'd choose. Lucky for you, in the spirit of Halloween, we decided to compile a quiz that eliminates one part of the equation, and that is finding the perfect escape vehicle. Just answer the questions and we'll do the rest!

Comment below with your results and then share with your friends so they can prepare, too!

Want to know where to sell a motorcycle for cash and enjoy free pick-up?

Sell a motorcycle online to RumbleOn and enjoy free pick-up of your vehicle by a certified RumbleOn Transporter. Rain, shine, or zombie apocalypse, we'll be there.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 17:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pDOLLAR GENERAL : Celebrates Grand Opening of 16,000th Store in Panama City, Florida
BU
01:18pRUMBLEON : What Getaway Vehicle Should You Ride in the Zombie Apocalypse? (Quiz)
PU
01:18pDISCOVERY : New Discovery Channel Series ‘RIVER OF NO RETURN' Premieres October 6
PU
01:05pData Presented at ESMO Show Metastatic CRC Patients with HER2 Amplification Detected by Guardant360 Experience Clinical Benefit After Targeted Therapy
GL
12:44pOBALON (OBLN) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Against Obalon Therapeutics Survives Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?
PR
12:43pAMGEN : Conference Call from ESMO
PU
12:38pAMERICAN AIRLINES : An Update for American and LATAM Customers
PU
12:34pGOLDEN BULL LIMITED : Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Deficiency in Minimum Bid Price
PR
12:30pImmunomedics Provides Corporate Update
GL
12:24pASTRAZENECA : LYNPARZA (olaparib) Improved the Time Women Lived Without Disease Progression to 22 Months in the Broad Population and 37 Months in HRD-positive Patients as 1st-line Maintenance Treatment with Bevacizumab for Newly Diagnosed Advanced Ovarian Cancer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3FACEBOOK : CATCHING GEN Z REQUIRES A BIG FISH: Instagram
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. : Goldman Sachs Tries Banking for the Masses. It's Been a Struggle.
5AT&T : AT&T : DirecTV's Zeal for Football Cools

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group