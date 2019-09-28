RumbleON : What Getaway Vehicle Should You Ride in the Zombie Apocalypse? (Quiz)

What Type of Vehicle Matches Your Survival Instincts in a Zombie Apocalypse?

Preparing for Halloween is no easy task. First, you have to design a righteous costume, and if you're like me you start months in advance. Next, there's planning your indoor decor, hand-crafting tombstones for the yard, filling salad bowls with nougat and candy corn, creating a zombie apocalypse escape plan…

Wait. What.

Yep, preparing for the end of mankind is an absolute necessity this time of year. I mean, people joke all the time about what would happen if there was a sudden virus outbreak and half the world's population turned into a bunch of brain-eating corpses; but, it's no laughing matter. Plus, even if it is a hoax, it's always better to err on the side of caution.

In my getaway plan, you'll find details about the kind of clothes, supplies, and books (I don't care how much they'll weigh me down!) I would bring, even what getaway vehicle I'd choose. Lucky for you, in the spirit of Halloween, we decided to compile a quiz that eliminates one part of the equation, and that is finding the perfect escape vehicle. Just answer the questions and we'll do the rest!

Comment below with your results and then share with your friends so they can prepare, too!

Sell a motorcycle online to RumbleOn and enjoy free pick-up of your vehicle by a certified RumbleOn Transporter. Rain, shine, or zombie apocalypse, we'll be there.