Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RumbleON : What Information is Contained in a Motorcycle VIN?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 07:20pm EST

Enough funny stuff. Is it OK to give out a VIN number?

Regardless of what you may have heard, giving out your motorcycle VIN (that is, the Vehicle Identification Number) is not the equivalent of supplying the world with your Social Security Number.

While they may look equally as important, a VIN can tell us no more about your blood type than could a feral raccoon who's just been handed an abacus (if you aren't sure what an abacus is, it's OK-neither is he).

Use your VIN to get a free cash offer!

Need fast cash? Want to trade for a new ride? Trade in or sell a motorcycle for cash to a ready buyer!

Can you get personal information from a VIN number?

When you want to sell a motorcycle or ATV to RumbleOn, we ask you to enter your bike's VIN into the motorcycle VIN decoder. We aren't demanding you fork over any of your life's most intimate details. We simply don't need your life's story to create a VIN report for motorcycles. Instead, what we need are details about your vehicle that will help us help YOU sell your bike. Believe us, if we could make you the best cash offer without running a motorcycle VIN check first, we would.

As it were, however, we need certain information about your vehicle that only its VIN can provide, including its make and model, the traits that make it unique, the year it was made, and, of course, who made it. While these details may be revealing for your bike, they in no way expose you, the owner.

[Attachment]

So, is it OK to give out VIN numbers? Better yet, is it safe to give out your vin number? Absolutely.


Should I share my VIN number?

That depends: with whom would you be sharing it and for what purpose? The raccoon certainly doesn't need to know whether your bike is a Harley-Davidson or a Honda, but an interested buyer (ahem, RumbleOn) will.

Understand that sending VIN numbers to potential buyers is an important and necessary step to sell a motorcycle as it allows interested parties to objectively assess your bike's credentials. RumbleOn will use your vehicle or motorcycle VIN to research the year, make, and model. Once we know what your bike's been up to, we'll be able to send you a FREE cash offer within 15 minutes, putting you that much closer to a payday or trading in for a new ride.


Submit your vehicle for a free RumbleOn Cash Offer today!

It's THE easiest way to sell a motorcycle for cash or trade in a vehicle online!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 09 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 00:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pRUMBLEON : What Information is Contained in a Motorcycle VIN?
PU
07:14pBOMBARDIER : Northern Ireland firms warn of economic, social risks from no-deal Brexit
RE
05:51pMANCHESTER UNITED : Sterling hat-trick takes City four points clear
AQ
05:51pSYONG'OH : Let us approach proposed plan on managing JKIA with caution
AQ
04:35pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi's Falih - U.S., China driving oil demand; no April OPEC policy change
RE
04:28pTUNISAIR : Tunisia's Volleyball Cup - Esperance ST, ES Sahel, CS Sfaxien and M.Boussalem advance to semi-finals
AQ
04:25pSTATE BANK OF INDIA : first to cut interest rates for short-term borrowers
AQ
04:25pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo Myanmar supports women's empowerment
AQ
04:22pPORSCHE : Woman drives Porsche into other luxury cars in Dubai
AQ
04:10pRUMBLEON : Can You Match These Quotes to the Riders Who Said Them? (Quiz)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Northern Ireland firms warn of economic, social risks from no-deal Brexit
2RUMBLEON : What Information is Contained in a Motorcycle VIN?
3China says working with U.S. day and night to get trade deal
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Britain's Asda supermarkets to stop selling single kitchen knives
5PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : India waiting for UK reply after fugitive Nirav Modi's video sur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.