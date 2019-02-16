Log in
RumbleON : What Music Should You Listen to When You Ride? (Quiz)

02/16/2019 | 04:17pm EST

Some time ago, our very own motorcycle expert Jo Kelley created a quiz that would help you all determine which biker persona you embodied most. Well, I'd like to revisit this quiz with one of my own, only this time, I decided to mix it up a bit.

If you were satisfied with the results of the first quiz, you might be wondering how you can apply what you learned about yourself to future rides. It's time to make some music.

You might be curious if there's a playlist out there that complements your unique riding style. If this is the case, I'm here to tell you yes, there most certainly is. After some intense investigative work, I managed to find a list of songs (mostly the classics interspersed with a few of my personal favorites) that I think the following biker personalities will enjoy:

  • > First, we have our Road Cruiser, who adores extended detours just about as much as I enjoy riding in the Spring.
  • > Next up is our Wild 'N Free biker, and brace yourselves: this rider knows practically no limits.
  • > And, last but not least is the WFO Enthusiast, whose name alone speaks volumes.

Which one of these riders are you? Find out which of these three biker egos you take after most and, which songs you should add to your riding playlist! Get ready for your next epic riding adventure.

Want to get rid of your old ride before you buy another one? Trade in or sell a motorcycle for cash to a ready buyer!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 16 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2019 21:16:05 UTC
