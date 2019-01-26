RumbleON : You've Never Seen Motorcycle Tech Like the Domio Pro

Lots of companies promise to deliver the latest and greatest motorcycle technology in one package. However, as shown by many products of today, the latest and greatest tech often comes at the cost of inconvenience, discomfort, of safety.

When it comes to helmet technology that delivers sound and voice capabilities without impairing your ability to register the sounds of your environment-a critical need in motorcycling-there weren't many products that fit the bill. Bluetooth and headset devices could be cumbersome, bulky, and often blocked the sound around you. That's when two motorcycle enthusiasts put their heads together to deliver a tool that has revolutionized the world of sound.

Enter, the Domio Pro: an all-new motorcycle tech device that keeps the electronics outside, but the sound inside.

Domio Sports, the company behind the Domio devices, has delivered a top-rated helmet audio system for a powerful surround sound and communication experience without compromising rider safety. Patented technology presents a simple, and easy-to-use tool that delivers a powerful sound delivery system, but ensures your ears remain unobstructed.

'Both Seb (the other co-founder) and myself are avid motorcycle riders,' said Bart Lipski, co-founder of Domio Sports. 'We were not happy with the audio and comms solutions available in the market. On one ride which we took across Patagonia, we became frustrated with the audio quality and cumbersome pairing of the audio/comms system we rented, and we felt a bit unsafe as the internal helmet speakers were blocking off most of the outside sound and cutting us off from being able to hear our external environment.

We tried to see if there were any better solutions out there and there really weren't. We decided to build something better that we could use for ourselves.'

Combining the engineering and tech platform background experience they had between them, the two set out to create something extraordinary. That's when Domio Sports became a reality. The company began manufacturing a new kind of headset for your motorcycle helmet. One that had never been seen before in the world of motorcycle technology: The Domio.

A patent-pending micro-vibration audio system called Vibro-Audio™ is what powers the Domio devices, and works by transmitting sound waves through an alternate medium. Instead of traveling through the air as waves before hitting our eardrums as tiny vibrations, sounds are transmitted through the solid structure of your helmet.

The genius behind Domio engineering is the transfer of sound energy through the helmet shell. The device attaches on the outside of your helmet and uses Vibro-Audio™ technology and micro-vibration pulses to send the sound through the shell. This use of micro-vibration then creates a dome of audio on the inside and results in an enveloping, immersive experience that doesn't interfere with your ability to hear your bike or outside the helmet, a common problem with headphones or other Bluetooth devices.

'When you're riding a motorbike your instincts need to be quick and your focus sharp,' Lipski said. 'We feel we're offering a solution that allows riders to remain very aware and not distracted while still staying connected and enjoying music while they ride!'

After having launched and shipped thousands of first-generation Domio units worldwide, the company announced a Kickstarter campaign to pre-sell and launch their second product, the all-new Domio Pro.

The project was announced in June 2018 and set a $20,000 funding goal on Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform for creative projects. 'You never know how people on are going to respond to your campaign, and Kickstarter isn't particularly well known for having many motorcycle followers, so we were a bit nervous,' Lipski said.

However, the manufacture crowdfunding and pre-sale campaign took off rapidly, and that momentum continued. On August 3, 2018, the project raised overt $500,000 across Kickstarter, Indiegogo and Backerkit - 2500% percent more than their original goal - with over 3000 backers across 25 countries. In November, shipping for the pre-sold Domio Pro was arranged and announced to those who supported the project.

'Building a hardware product in many ways is like anything else creative, like a composing a song or taking the perfect photograph. When you're done, and you see the delight on people's faces when they try it, there really is no better feeling in the world,' Lipski said. 'We wanted to create a product that we were proud of and could stand behind as founders and riders.'

The newest Domio Pro product built upon the foundation of the original Domio, but now features added voice communications with a wireless noise-canceling Air Mic™ and enhanced audio electronics to deliver a bigger sound with voice capability.

With the buzz around the Domio Pro and the necessity of such a revolutionary product, we have to wonder where the company plans to take their ideas from here.

'Our end goal is to create a platform where users can interact with each other, their gear, and their environment,' Lipski said. 'We have a ton of great ideas in the pipeline that will improve the fun, safety, and connectivity of motorcycling.'

For those eager to own a Domio Pro device for themselves, pre-ordering is available here. Find out more about Domio Sports and keep up with the latest product news at Domiosports.com.

