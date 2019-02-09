Log in
RumbleOn : Further Expands into Automotive Market via AutoSport-USA

02/09/2019 | 01:10pm EST

Here at RumbleOn, we've been busy making waves in the automotive and powersport industry, but there are even bigger plans on the horizon! In order to deliver and grow our 100% online, one-stop marketplace, we're excited to announce the addition of another vital team player to the RumbleOn family - independent pre-owned vehicle distributor AutoSport-USA.

The addition of AutoSport enables us to buy, sell, and trade more types of vehicles through our online marketplace. AutoSport provides immediate access to new inventory, enhances our access to the Florida market, and further grows our team of industry experts.

What you need to know:

> RumbleOn, who has made waves in an outdated industry by creating an all-in-one marketplace to buy, trade, and sell used vehicles online, has acquired AutoSport-USA, based out of West Palm Beach, Florida.

> This acquisition enhances RumbleOn's presence in the competitive Florida market, allowing more customers to tap into RumbleOn's technology to buy, sell, and trade vehicles through its 100% online platform.

'We are executing on our plan to penetrate the automobile market and believe the AutoSport acquisition demonstrates our confidence in our growth strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value,' said RumbleOn founder and CEO, Marshall Chesrown. 'We look forward to providing more detail and updates on our progress on our quarterly earnings call.'

In 2018, RumbleOn entered the automobile market through its acquisitions of Wholesale Inc. and Wholesale Express LLC. From cars and trucks to motorcycles and ATVs, RumbleOn will be able to serve as a one-stop vehicle marketplace, backed by powerful technology to complete hassle-free transactions.

'We are committed to growing our business while maintaining the core competencies of RumbleOn - efficient vehicle acquisition and completely agnostic distribution,' Chesrown said. 'We will integrate RumbleOn's technology across AutoSport's operations, allowing us to acquire a wider range of inventory through our cash offer tool and redistribute that inventory to consumers and dealers through our 100% online platform.'

Check out what we can do! Need to trade in a car? Want to sell your motorcycle? Looking to buy an ATV? RumbleOn has got you covered! No pressure-filled dealer interactions or gimmicks, we've got you covered in a safe and simple way to buy, sell, and trade all sorts of vehicles online! Get your free, no obligation Cash Offer to sell your motorcycle sent to your inbox in just 15 minutes.

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 18:09:07 UTC
