RumbleOn : Will Be At Sturgis® Rally 2019. Will You?

There aren't many things for certain in this life, except when it comes to the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™. The first thing I know for certain is that I will be there; the second is that it's going to be a helluva good time.

In the summertime, my calendar is a hot mess of color-coded reminders. There are so many vacations to be had, rides with my club to mark off my bucket list, and, best of all, biker rallies to attend. I know we're still a few weeks away, but if you haven't already put the Sturgis® Rally in your calendar, let's take a moment to discuss why you should reconsider.

First of all, you and your bike get to spend some quality time together at one of the biggest motorcycle rallies in the world. And not only that, you'll also get to traverse the famed Black Hills of South Dakota with some friendly guides who've spent their fair share of time in the area (meaning you can expect some one-of-a-kind riding experiences with these folks). There will also be plenty of opportunities to give back to the community as well, as Sturgis® will be hosting charity rides throughout the Black Hills beginning August 2nd and lasting through August 9th.

After some sweeping mountain views, it's only natural you'd work up an appetite, right? Well, with over 500,000 mouths to feed, Sturgis® 2019 plans to deliver with some mouth-watering street food that'll be prepared by over 100 food vendors. Among the masses will be long-time Sturgis® supporter Jack Daniel's®, whose very own master distiller Jeff Arnett will be on-site hosting a whiskey tasting to complement a free barbecue meal on August 6th.

And, of course, no motorcycle rally is ever complete without some raucous beats to bob your helmet to. 'From local, home-grown bands to up-and-coming regional acts to full-blown, national concerts, we've got it all and we want to share it all with you!' That's straight from the mouths of the masterminds behind the Sturgis® Rally, guys and gals.

Starting on August 2nd, and for 10 more glorious nights, musical artists like Skid Row, Keith Urban, Saliva, Toby Keith, Saving Abel, Dee Snider, and Snoop Dogg will be performing some incredible shows for all rally-goers in attendance. You do NOT want to miss your favorite acts this year, so get to the concerts website and start planning your Sturgis® schedule today!

If there were more time in the day, I could fill your computer screen with event after event, and highlight after highlight (like the Sturgis® Poker Tour and the Beard & Mustache Contest) that you can expect from this year's Sturgis® Rally; but, I'm sure your eyes are growing a bit weary. So, let me leave you with this: before you bid 2019's biggest motorcycle rally a hearty farewell, be sure to stop by the RumbleOn Roadhouse (oh yes, we will be there), which will be located on the corner of 6th and Lazelle Street.

As one of the official sponsors of Sturgis®, we feel it's our civic duty to enrich your rally-going experience with $3 beers (your thirst is our command) and a life-sized TossUp game that'll earn you daily cash prizes. We also have a little extra in store for those of you who pay us a friendly visit, including over 100 bikes on-site to either buy or trade for, the chance to win a custom RumbleOn Motorcycle, 10 seconds in our Cash Cube when you submit your vehicle for a cash offer, and a massage station to work out all the kinks you've built up when you weren't out on the road this summer.

Check out RumbleOn's highlights from Sturgis 2018!

Yes, from August 2nd through the 9th, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting all the way until 6 p.m., RumbleOn will be there to show our fellow riders a good time, and to answer any questions you might have about our hassle-free process. And, don't forget to commemorate the event with a souvenir photo taken alongside one of our Rumble Rally Girls! We can't wait to party with you at Sturgis® 2019!

