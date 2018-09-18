Rumo : Notice to the Market - Sustainability Report 2017

RUMO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 02.387.241/0001-60

NIRE 413.000.19886

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RUMO S.A. ("Rumo" or "Company") (B3: "RAIL3"), announces to its shareholders and the public in general that, aligned with the best practices of corporate governance and socio-environmental commitment, made available its Sustainability Report for the year of 2017, on the Company's IR website.

Rumo's Sustainability Report was produced in accordance with the G4 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) methodology, and took into account the Company's material themes and management drivers, gathering the most relevant information on economic, environmental and social performance of its operations.

Curitiba, September 17, 2018.

Julio Fontana

Chief Executive Officer