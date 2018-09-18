Rumo : Notice to the Market - Sustainability Report 2017

RUMO S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
CNPJ/MF nº 02.387.241/0001-60
NIRE 413.000.19886
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
RUMO S.A. ("Rumo" or "Company") (B3: "RAIL3"), announces to its shareholders and the public in general that, aligned with the best practices of corporate governance and socio-environmental commitment, made available its Sustainability Report for the year of 2017, on the Company's IR website.
Rumo's Sustainability Report was produced in accordance with the G4 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) methodology, and took into account the Company's material themes and management drivers, gathering the most relevant information on economic, environmental and social performance of its operations.
Curitiba, September 17, 2018.
Julio Fontana
Chief Executive Officer
Disclaimer
Rumo SA published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 22:12:04 UTC