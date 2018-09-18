Log in
Rumo : Notice to the Market - Sustainability Report 2017

09/18/2018

RUMO S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 02.387.241/0001-60

NIRE 413.000.19886

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RUMO S.A. ("Rumo" or "Company") (B3: "RAIL3"), announces to its shareholders and the public in general that, aligned with the best practices of corporate governance and socio-environmental commitment, made available its Sustainability Report for the year of 2017, on the Company's IR website.

Rumo's Sustainability Report was produced in accordance with the G4 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) methodology, and took into account the Company's material themes and management drivers, gathering the most relevant information on economic, environmental and social performance of its operations.

Curitiba, September 17, 2018.

Julio Fontana

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Rumo SA published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 22:12:04 UTC
