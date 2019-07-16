Running of The Bulls Rescheduled Due to Hurricane Barry  13th Rendition of San Fermin in Nueva Orleans Moves to Aug. 23-25

NEW ORLEANS, La., Jul 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Nola Bulls, LLC and its revelers GET LUCKY for the 13th edition of New Orleans' favorite summer bash known as San Fermin in Nueva Orleans (SFNO) presented by The Advocate, a.k.a. The Running of the Bulls in New Orleans. A legendary local band reunites for a rare return to ROCK.



Due to Hurricane Barry the organizers of the event made the decision to postpone the July event. "The safety of our participants is very important to us. We had to make a tough decision a few days out with the uncertainty of the storm's track," said co-founder Mickey Hanning. "People travel from all over to be a part of this wacky thing and travel was becoming an issue. Between the venue, local authorities and ourselves we thought the best thing to do was postpone it and search for a viable weekend to host it. Luckily, August 24th was available for all!"



Back in 2007 some friends dreamt up the idea of recreating the famous Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain by replacing the four-legged bovines with two- legged RollerBulls(tm) played by the Big Easy Rollergirls roller derby team. What has occurred since is nothing short of amazing. Each year hundreds of roller derby skaters (aka RollerBulls(tm)) from around the globe chase down and whoop willing runners through the streets of New Orleans. It's all part of a great three day fiesta.



Friday August 23rd at The Sugar Mill (1021 Convention Center Blvd) charity partners from Beth's Friends Forever (BFF) co-host El Txupinazo (choo-pee-NAHT-so). The proceeds from the live auction go to BFF, an organization dedicated to assisting women with cancer. The ticket includes food, open bar and live music from Javier Gutierrez Vivaz Duet. This year's restaurants include Apolline, Atchafalaya, Bacchanal, Commander's Palace, Sobou and Tavolino Pizza & Lounge. The grand prize, live auction winner will take home a Lifetime VIP pass to San Fermin in Nueva Orleans!



Saturday's August 24th festivities start early and go into the afternoon! Doors open at 6:30AM at The Sugar Mill for some early imbibing or stretching. A drum and trumpet led procession and the always anticipated invocation by the Reverend Psych Ward precede the 8 a.m. sharp release of hundreds of roller derby ladies with horned helmets armed with plastic bats onto the streets where the real fun begins. This has been called (by us) The Greatest Show on Skates. Upon return to the Post Encierro registered participants will drink with their tormentors while enjoying local DJs, DJ Brass inside/DJ Cody Banks outside followed by headlining act Morning 40 Federation! VIP attendees enjoy food from Krispy Krunchy Chicken while others can purchase food from some great local food trucks. Nola Bulls famous sangria, beer, wine and lots of other refreshments are available throughout the festival site.



Head over to La Fiesta de Pantalones right after Morning 40 Federation wraps. The Rusty Nail (1100 Constance St.) once again hosts that after-party with DJs and drink specials for registered guests of SFNO!



Sunday August 25 is the Pobre de Mí, the finale of San Fermin in Nueva Orleans 2019. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Lula Restaurant Distillery (1532 St. Charles Ave). The El Pobre de Mí brunch features an Ernest Hemingway themed burlesque show by Roxie La Rouge's Big Deal Burlesque. A Hemingway lookalike contest ends the show and the year for Nola Bulls. Food and drink are available for purchase.



Nola Bulls, LLC was founded in 2007 and is a provider and promoter of entertainment and cultural events in the New Orleans Area: Improving New Orleans one festival at a time. SFNO helps raise money for two local charities, visit http://www.bethsfriendsforever.org/ and http://bigeasyanimalrescue.org/ for info on these.



For more information on the event, and a link to registration, visit http://www.nolabulls.com/



