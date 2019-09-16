Log in
Runway 2 Life : Holds Annual Fashion Show to Help Fight Mental Illness

09/16/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Fashion is Saving Lives

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend Runway 2 Life’s third annual fashion show where the world of fashion and beauty join forces to tackle one of the world’s most prevalent problems, mental illness. Thanks to sponsors like Redken, Pureology, IT Cosmetics, Exuviance Skincare, RVA Social for backing up one of the first nonprofit fashion shows for Mental Health.

Beginning at 7 pm on Friday, October 11 at the iconic Main Street Station in Richmond, models will take to the runway wearing today’s hottest looks. This innovative nonprofit focuses on grassroots therapy, training unofficial therapists such as hairstylists and bartenders to listen for signs of depression/suicide. Runway2Life removes stigma by having fun community events throughout the year. Runway2Life provides resources and training for stylists and bartenders to respond and guide conversation with people that need help. Runway2Life has begun training hotels, businesses, nurses, churches and the community. Moving forward, Runway2Life is looking to start training police officers, inmates, and fire departments.

Talk Saves Lives and safeTALK classes are trained by Runway2Life trainers. For each person trained will save at least one life and by placing time in front of someone that is in crisis mode can help save more lives. This year’s theme for the show is #NOTTODAY. As a community, we want to flip the script on the increasing number of suicides and change the dialogue on mental health.

“I was inspired to put this show on because of my experience seeing the people around me disappear due to mental illness and depression,” said Alicia Amsler, Founder-Runway 2 Life. “We want to create hope, awareness, encouragement, and education to help people live meaningful lives. We’re grateful the past two events were a success, and we hope the community will come out and support again this year.”

Expect a dazzling show where you can purchase designer clothing, Moda Operandi style. Refreshments, silent & live auction, music, dancers even a chance to win a $4,000 Diamonds Direct necklace, tickets to The Chainsmokers in DC, meet and greet, party passes, hotel stay, provided by Q94 and Columbia Records. All proceeds will go to Runway2Life.

Companies and general public can purchase tickets at: runway2life.com.


© Business Wire 2019
