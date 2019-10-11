Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Runway Global : RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CEFC Hong Kong Financial Investment Company Limited

香 港 華 信 金 融 投 資 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1520)

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board hereby announces that with effect from 11 October 2019:

  1. Mr. Hubert Tien has resigned as an executive Director; and
  2. Ms. Tin Yuen Sin Carol has been appointed as an executive Director.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each, a "Director") of CEFC Hong Kong Financial Investment Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Hubert Tien ("Mr. Tien") has resigned as an executive Director with effect from 11 October 2019 due to his intention to concentrate on the apparel operation of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

- 1 -

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board also announces that Ms. Tin Yuen Sin Carol ("Ms. Tin") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 11 October 2019.

Ms. Tin, aged 54, is the director of Delta Wealth Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. She joined the Group in November 2016. Ms. Tin is an entrepreneur operating businesses including money lending business and fine dining business. Ms. Tin also has extensive experience in trading business in Hong Kong and PRC.

Ms. Tin was an executive director of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited ("Carnival") (formerly known as Oriental Ginza Holding Limited and CASH Retail Management Group Limited) (stock code: 996.HK), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for the period from 2005 to 2011. Ms. Tin also served as the chairperson of Carnival from 2006 to 2011 and was responsible for the overall strategic planning and policy making. Ms. Tin did not hold any directorships in any listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years preceding the date of her appointment. Ms. Tin served as a director of Yan Oi Tong from 2017 to 2018.

Ms. Tin has entered into a service agreement with the Company for her office as an executive Director for a term of three years commencing from 11 October 2019, subject to re-election at the forthcoming general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to the service agreement, Ms. Tin shall be entitled to a monthly salary of HK$100,000 and a year-end discretionary bonus. The remuneration of Ms. Tin is determined by the Board with reference to her skill, knowledge and expected involvement in the Company, profitability of the Company, remuneration benchmarks in the industry, and prevailing market conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Tin is deemed to be interested in 114,362,000 shares of the Company, as to (i) 4,362,000 shares beneficially owned by Ms. Tin; and (ii) 110,000,000 shares through Favor Way Investments Limited, a company wholly-owned by Ms. Tin. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Tin does not have any interests in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, she does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management of the Company or substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")).

- 2 -

There are no other matters relating to Ms. Tin's appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Tien for his invaluable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service and would like to extend its warmest welcome to Ms. Tin in joining the Board.

By order of the Board

CEFC Hong Kong Financial Investment Company Limited

Guo Lin

Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Guo Lin, Mr. Jiang Mingsheng, Mr. Jiang Tianqing, Ms. Tin Yuen Sin Carol and Mr. Cheung Ka Lung; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lu Hongbing, Mr. Tang Shu Pui Simon, Mr. Hon Ming Sang and Professor Wu Fei.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Runway Global Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:59aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai, Kia earmark $760 million to settle U.S. lawsuits over engine fires
RE
04:56aLIPPO CHINA RESOURCES : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication
PU
04:56aSINO OIL AND GAS : Further postponement of completion date for subscription of new shares under general mandate
PU
04:56aWIN HANVERKY : Voluntary announcement - same store sales growth for the third quarter of 2019 and the nine months ended 30 september 2019
PU
04:56aCITIC SECURITIES : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED - CITIC SECURITIES FINANCE MTN CO., LTD. - US$3,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme
PU
04:56aGREENE KING : Form 8.3 - Greene King plc
PU
04:56aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - accesso Techonlogy Group plc
PU
04:56aCHINA RESOURCES POWER : September 2019 Update On Power Plant Net Generation Figures
PU
04:56aCHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Proposals for re-election of retiring directors and general mandates to issue shares and to repurchase shares and notice of annual general meeting
PU
04:56aALLIANCE TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Cracks found on 38 of 810 Boeing 737 NG jets inspected globally
4SAP reverts to co-CEOs after showman McDermott's decade of growth
5QUIZ PLC : QUIZ : Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group