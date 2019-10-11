Runway Global : RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board also announces that Ms. Tin Yuen Sin Carol ("Ms. Tin") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 11 October 2019.

Ms. Tin, aged 54, is the director of Delta Wealth Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. She joined the Group in November 2016. Ms. Tin is an entrepreneur operating businesses including money lending business and fine dining business. Ms. Tin also has extensive experience in trading business in Hong Kong and PRC.

Ms. Tin was an executive director of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited ("Carnival") (formerly known as Oriental Ginza Holding Limited and CASH Retail Management Group Limited) (stock code: 996.HK), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for the period from 2005 to 2011. Ms. Tin also served as the chairperson of Carnival from 2006 to 2011 and was responsible for the overall strategic planning and policy making. Ms. Tin did not hold any directorships in any listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years preceding the date of her appointment. Ms. Tin served as a director of Yan Oi Tong from 2017 to 2018.

Ms. Tin has entered into a service agreement with the Company for her office as an executive Director for a term of three years commencing from 11 October 2019, subject to re-election at the forthcoming general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to the service agreement, Ms. Tin shall be entitled to a monthly salary of HK$100,000 and a year-end discretionary bonus. The remuneration of Ms. Tin is determined by the Board with reference to her skill, knowledge and expected involvement in the Company, profitability of the Company, remuneration benchmarks in the industry, and prevailing market conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Tin is deemed to be interested in 114,362,000 shares of the Company, as to (i) 4,362,000 shares beneficially owned by Ms. Tin; and (ii) 110,000,000 shares through Favor Way Investments Limited, a company wholly-owned by Ms. Tin. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Tin does not have any interests in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, she does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management of the Company or substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")).