Rupert Resources : Mailing of AGM materials

Rupert Resources Ltd ('the Company') announces that materials relating to its forthcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the 'AGM'), including as appropriate, the Notice and Information Circular (the 'Circular'), have been mailed as required to registered holders of shares by the Company's agent. By way of correction of the Circular, the Record Date for the purposes of the AGM is August 7, 2018.

The Circular is available to download on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The Meeting will be held on September 11, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5L 1A9.