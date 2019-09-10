Log in
Rupert Resources : provides Pahtavaara Project update and commences 15,000 metre exploration drill program

09/10/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Rupert Resources Ltd ('Rupert' or 'the Company') provides an update on exploration activities at the Pahtavaara Project, Northern Finland. The Pahtavaara Project comprises a contiguous regional land package of 297km2 and a permitted 1,400tpd mill (the 'Pahtavaara Project').

Highlights

  • Follow-up drilling at Area 1 discoveries demonstrates further mineralisation
  • Regional drilling program of up to 15,000m has commenced on licence wide targets
  • Detailed ground gravity survey completed over 200km2 of the licence holding
  • Updated regional geological interpretation highlights new prospective targets
  • Pahtavaara Mine infill, extension and near mine drilling to restart in October

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented 'Our understanding of the regional geological setting continues to grow and we are well financed to move the Pahtavaara Project forwards. Over the coming nine months our fieldwork, base of till sampling and diamond drilling programs will test our highest priority licence wide targets. Initial regional drilling will follow-up the discoveries at Area 1, announced in May. Furthermore, in October a drilling program will commence at the Pahtavaara mine to increase resource confidence and further test for mineralised extensions.'

For full release including images please follow the URL below

190910 - Restart of drilling and exploration update

Disclaimer

Rupert Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 13:06:07 UTC
