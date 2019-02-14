Rural Jobs Coalition : Applauds Kentucky State Rep. Blanton for Legislation to Unlock $150M for Rural Small Businesses

The Rural Jobs Coalition applauds Rep. John Blanton (R-92) for
introducing the Kentucky Rural Jobs Act, HB203.
“A decade after the Great Recession many rural Kentucky counties
are still waiting for the recovery and we need a bold strategy to get
things back on track,” said Blanton, the bill’s lead sponsor. “I am
proud to be leading the way with the Kentucky Rural and Opportunity Zone
Jobs Act to unlock $150 million of capital for small, rural businesses.”
Participation in the program, to be administered by the Kentucky Cabinet
for Economic Development, is limited to federally licensed USDA Rural
Business Investment Companies or SBA Small Business Investment
Companies, who must demonstrate experience and expertise in rural
growth-focused investing.
Modeled after the highly successful federal and state New Markets Tax
Credit (NMTC) programs, the bill provides up to $75 million of matching
tax credits for qualified investments in rural counties and
federally-designated opportunity zones across the state.
A recent study of Kentucky’s NMTC program revealed the state will
receive 81% more in tax revenue and cost savings than it gives in tax
credits over the 10-year window. Two current studies of the impact of
Kentucky New Markets by economist Dr. Alfie Meek underscore the benefits
of hiring Kentuckians who transition from state aid for food, medical
care and income assistance to wage earners.
Companies across Kentucky have been able to access private investment
capital through tools like NMTC, facilitating business growth, good
quality jobs and greater opportunity for all Kentuckians.
“Our success in Cynthiana shows how effective these programs can be,
where we were able to invest and create 170 jobs, growing to over 250
employees, with the potential for 100 more in the near future,” said
Nate Nedley, Chief Financial Officer of EZ PACK. “It’s staggering to
think how much good $150 million of new investment could do for rural
Kentuckians.”
The Rural Jobs Act requires three-fourths of the investment go to small
businesses in rural counties with populations of 50,000 or less. Under
HB203’s framework, a minimum of $100 million must be invested in the
first two years, with the remaining balance invested over the life of
the program.
The rest of the investment will be made in small businesses in
Opportunity Zones, some of the Commonwealth’s most economically
depressed areas, ensuring that businesses across Kentucky benefit from
the new capital.
“I’m happy to see the introduction of the Rural Kentucky and Opportunity
Zone Jobs Act, which will draw investment to rural areas of our
Commonwealth,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.
“Rural Kentuckians are some of the most talented and hardest working
people in the state—there’s no better group to invest in. Rep. Blanton
should be commended for his aggressive approach to seeding investment in
our agricultural communities.”
“Rep. Blanton’s bill goes straight to the heart of a critical
challenge—attracting investment that creates jobs and benefits rural
Kentucky,” added Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau. “Farm
communities have been hit hard by economic changes. The Rural Kentucky
and Opportunity Zone Jobs Act can change the tide for these rural
communities that are the backbone of our Commonwealth.”
Across every investment, companies benefitting from the fund will be
expected to provide on-the-job training to strengthen Kentucky’s
workforce, making these regions more competitive for additional
investment.
The Rural Jobs Act includes tight financial controls. Approved fund
managers are required to secure independent analysis certifying a
positive return on investment for the state. Failure to create the
projected number of jobs triggers penalties for fund managers and
claw-back provisions for tax credits.
“Between these new studies and the successes we’ve seen in states like
Georgia, Ohio, and Utah, it’s clear that tax credits, properly targeted
and managed, are excellent strategic investments,” said Ab Basu,
Executive Director of the Rural Jobs Coalition. “We commend Rep. Blanton
for his leadership and look forward to working with him to ensure this
$150 million materializes for rural Kentucky.”
About the Rural Jobs Coalition
The Rural Jobs Coalition is a nonpartisan organization formed for small
businesses by small businesses to highlight to lawmakers the message
that the rural economy matters. Learn more at https://ruraljobscoalition.com
or visit Twitter
or LinkedIn.
