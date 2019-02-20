Rural Mutual Declares 5% Dividend for 2018 Farm Policyholders

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row since Rural Mutual established the first-of-its-kind Farm Dividend Program, the company's Board of Directors declared a 5% dividend on all eligible farm policies to be paid in 2019. Based on the company's positive operating results, an estimated $2.6 million will be paid out. Farmers will begin receiving dividend checks in late February.

"Wisconsin's farms are one of the state's most important assets and we are committed to helping protect them," said Peter Pelizza, Executive Vice President and CEO of Rural Mutual. "We're so pleased that our financial success enables us to give back to our farm policyholders."

The Farm Dividend program is just one of the many ways Rural Mutual serves its farmers and reinforces its relationship with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. For more information on Rural Mutual Insurance's Farm Dividend program, please contact a Rural Mutual agent near you.

About Rural Mutual Insurance

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for over 85 years. As a Ward 50 company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. Since Rural Mutual does business in only one state, premiums paid here, stay here to keep Wisconsin strong. The company is headquartered in Madison and has more than 150 agents in more than 100 locations across the state. For more information about Rural Mutual Insurance, click here.

