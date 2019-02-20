Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rural Mutual Declares 5% Dividend for 2018 Farm Policyholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 11:12am EST

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row since Rural Mutual established the first-of-its-kind Farm Dividend Program, the company's Board of Directors declared a 5% dividend on all eligible farm policies to be paid in 2019. Based on the company's positive operating results, an estimated $2.6 million will be paid out.  Farmers will begin receiving dividend checks in late February.

(PRNewsfoto/Rural Mutual Insurance Company)

"Wisconsin's farms are one of the state's most important assets and we are committed to helping protect them," said Peter Pelizza, Executive Vice President and CEO of Rural Mutual. "We're so pleased that our financial success enables us to give back to our farm policyholders."

The Farm Dividend program is just one of the many ways Rural Mutual serves its farmers and reinforces its relationship with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.  For more information on Rural Mutual Insurance's Farm Dividend program, please contact a Rural Mutual agent near you.

About Rural Mutual Insurance

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for over 85 years. As a Ward 50 company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. Since Rural Mutual does business in only one state, premiums paid here, stay here to keep Wisconsin strong. The company is headquartered in Madison and has more than 150 agents in more than 100 locations across the state. For more information about Rural Mutual Insurance, click here.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rural-mutual-declares-5-dividend-for-2018-farm-policyholders-300798952.html

SOURCE Rural Mutual Insurance Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:42a16th Annual Montgomery Summit Announces its Rise of the Female Entrepreneur Program
PR
11:42aHealth Insurance Innovations, Inc. Expands Established In-House Counsel Team
GL
11:41aINOVALON HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:41aLEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA : Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2018
GL
11:41aJCDECAUX : renews and extends the advertising street furniture contract in Bilbao for 15 years
GL
11:40aDELIVERY HERO SE : Issuance of new shares in connection with existing stock option program and sale of shares for option holders by way of accelerated bookbuilding
EQ
11:40aGERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:39aNISOURCE IN : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS NISOURCE INC. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:39aAgrisel Names Tim Martel Vice President of Sales and Marketing
GL
11:38aMARUBENI : & LO3 Energy Partner to Bring Transactive Energy to Japan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.