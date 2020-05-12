Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rural Telecom Operators Put Aside Financial Risks to Help Communities Stay Connected During Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

DENVER, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rural communication operators are taking on significant business and financial risks to help their communities remain connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many operators are providing free service, setting up free Wi-Fi hot spots and taking other extraordinary measures to ensure people living across rural America have access to critical services, remote learning and employment opportunities.

According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, the cash flow and debt risks these rural operators are absorbing to support their communities today could limit their ability to invest in networks to bridge the digital divide tomorrow.

“These rural operators are going above and beyond to help their communities in ways they’ve never envisioned and it’s truly admirable,” said Jeff Johnston, lead communications economist with CoBank. “But it’s important for the rest of us to recognize the sacrifices being made by these companies come at a cost and have a finite lifetime.”

Many rural operators have signed the Federal Communications Commission’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, committing they will not cancel service for anyone who cannot pay their bill, will waive late fees for late payments, and will make their Wi-Fi hot spots available to anyone who needs them for 60 days. The pledge, initially set to expire in mid-May, has been extended through June 30.

Supporting remote learning has been a top priority for many rural communication providers. For people living in rural areas where internet service is not available, several operators have set up large Wi-Fi hot spots in public areas like fairgrounds and parking lots where students can access the internet free of charge from their cars.

Other operators have worked with school districts to locate students living in households that did not have internet access and provisioned them for service free of charge through the end of the school year.

Many network builds have been put on hold during the pandemic and these delays could linger if cash flows are not replaced. At the federal level, several government programs help build and maintain rural broadband networks. These programs total approximately $37 billion that will be distributed over the next 10 years. Johnston estimates the real cost of bridging the digital divide is $115 billion, which puts the funding gap at $78 billion.

“Given the current circumstances, this may be an opportune time to implement long-term structural changes that will help ensure operators in rural America have the support required to bridge the digital divide,” said Johnston. “COVID-19 has exposed the vulnerabilities of people living in communities where access to broadband isn’t available.”

The current Universal Service Fund (USF) architecture, intended to help fund bridging the digital divide, may no longer be an effective model, Johnston added. USF contribution reform that includes applying fees to broadband bills could stabilize the USF program and ensure that more money is available to help bridge the digital divide.

The full report, “Rural Telecom Operators Take on Risks for Their Communities, But for How Long?,” is available on cobank.com.

About CoBank

CoBank is a $158 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 70,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country.

CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

Corporate Communications
CoBank
800-542-8072
news@cobank.com

Dave Harding
Knowledge Exchange Media Relations
262-825-7926
david.h.harding@outlook.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pHigh Times to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference
GL
07:03pTESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
AQ
07:02pInvestment banks cut jobs despite coronavirus trading surge - Coalition
RE
07:01pVEXT SCIENCE : Grants Stock Options
AQ
07:01pAnalysis on Impact of Covid-19-Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:50pENCOMPASS HEALTH : prices offering of its additional 4.50% senior notes due 2028 and its 4.75% senior notes due 2030
PR
06:48pAT&T : Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
BU
06:47pFACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
RE
06:45pINTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Chief Executive Officer Charles Brindamour to speak at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference
AQ
06:45pSABINA GOLD & SILVER CORP. : Amends Text of Proposed New Articles for Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
3Philanthropist to Host “California French Open” Tennis Event This Weekend From Private Estate i..
4Analysis on Impact of Covid-19- Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Automat..
5TENNECO INC. : TENNECO : Announces New Chair of its Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group