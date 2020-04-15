Rural areas in Poland 2018

Analysis of diversity and economic development level as well as living standards in rural areas in Poland, among others, in the scope of demographic and social characteristics, economic situation of population, living conditions, technical and social infrastructure, entities of the national economy, land use, agricultural production, environment and rural areas financing. The publication apart from the analysis will be also include tables for rural areas distinguished on the basis of the territorial division according to the National Official Register of Territorial Division of the Country (TERYT) and other national and international typology of rural areas. The data will be presented at the voivodships, regions and subregions level.