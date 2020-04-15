Log in
Rural areas in Poland 2018

04/15/2020 | 06:41am EDT

Analysis of diversity and economic development level as well as living standards in rural areas in Poland, among others, in the scope of demographic and social characteristics, economic situation of population, living conditions, technical and social infrastructure, entities of the national economy, land use, agricultural production, environment and rural areas financing. The publication apart from the analysis will be also include tables for rural areas distinguished on the basis of the territorial division according to the National Official Register of Territorial Division of the Country (TERYT) and other national and international typology of rural areas. The data will be presented at the voivodships, regions and subregions level.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 10:40:08 UTC
