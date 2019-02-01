Rush to stockpile sweeps UK factories ahead of Brexit - PMI

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also showed deepening pessimism across the sector which saw output grow by the smallest amount since July 2016.

The survey's overall index fell to 52.8 from 54.2 in December, a three-month low and below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for 53.5.

While better than the similar readings of manufacturing in France and Germany, survey compiler IHS Markit said the out-performance of British factories was driven by a surge in demand for stockpiling materials ahead of Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May, under pressure from her own Conservative Party, wants to reopen a Brexit treaty with the European Union to replace a contested Irish border arrangement, something Brussels has rejected.

Investors have urged the government to ensure an orderly exit from the club it joined in 1973.

Almost one-in-three British companies are thinking of shifting operations abroad because of Brexit, a survey from the Institute of Directors industry body showed earlier on Friday.

And on Thursday, figures showed investment in Britain's car industry halved last year.

IHS Markit said there was a "clear risk" that the manufacturing sector -- accounting for 10 percent of British economic output -- will go into recession.

"Despite the temporary boost provided by clients' pre-purchases and efforts to build-up stocks, the underlying trends in output and new orders remained lacklustre at best," Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said.

Export orders were flat, the PMI showed, reflecting a slowdown in the global economy.

British factories cut jobs slightly as backlogs of work contracted at a faster pace in January and the survey's gauge of optimism hit a 30-month low, again reflecting Brexit worries and weakening growth in continental Europe.

Easing price pressures marked a rare plus point for British manufacturers. Input costs increased at the slowest pace since May 2016, the survey showed.

By Andy Bruce