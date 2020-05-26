Log in
Rushi Shah Joins Vx Capital Partners as Associate

05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vx Capital Partners (Vx) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rushi Shah as Associate. Rushi will be responsible for investment analysis and modeling, portfolio management and lead analytical support for origination, and finance and marketing transactions.

Prior to joining Vx, Rushi was an Aviation Associate at Fortress Investment Group, where he worked on FP&A, asset management and assisting the deal team in all aspects of engine acquisitions, including modeling lease contracts and pricing metal value. Previously, he was an Assurance Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Rushi is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York. He also earned a M.S. in Accounting and B.S. from Fordham University, New York.

About Vx Capital Partners

Founded by industry veterans in 2002, Vx’s approach to equipment leasing combines deep aviation experience with unique financial insight. Together with our partners, we have invested approximately $1.5 billion in more than 150 commercial aircraft. www.vxcapital.com

Contact:

Vx Capital Partners
Robert Brown
Partner
1 (415) 296-5252
bob.brown@vxcapital.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
