Russ Davis Wholesale : Voluntarily Recalling Products Due to Possible Health Risk

11/08/2019 | 07:56pm EST

Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW), a leading fresh produce processor and distributor, in an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling multiple products due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005667/en/

To check your product labels, view this graphic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This recall is in response to Mann Packaging, Inc. initiating a recall late in the day November 3, 2019 as an ingredient provider to Russ Davis Wholesale.

To date, Russ Davis Wholesale has not received any reported illnesses related to this organism.

The affected products are:

UPC

 

Product Name

 

Brand Name on Label

 

Packaging

 

SELL BY Date

 

 

RETAIL ITEMS

     

 

795631808148

  Broccoli, Cauliflower & Carrots with Butter - 18 oz   Small Generic clear label on Q&E Steamer bag   Steamer Bag  

10/13/19 to 11/08/19

795631808131

  Broccoli & Cauliflower with Butter - 16 oz   Small Generic clear label on Q&E Steamer bag   Steamer Bag  

10/13/19 to 11/08/19

795631808186

  Tomato, Carrot, Broccoli & Snap Pea - 13 oz   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Clear Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

795631808193

  Tomato, Radish Broc & Cauli - 13 oz   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Clear Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

795631808299

  Veggie Tray w/Dip - 1.75 lbs   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/08/19

795631809312

  Veggie Tray W/Ranch Dip - 3#   Crazy Fresh   Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/08/19

795631810011

  Riced Broccoli   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

795631810097

  Short Cut Stir Fry Blend - 12 oz   Quick&Easy/Plain   Plastic Bag  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

795631812008

  Short Cut Stir Fry Blend - 12 oz   Crazy Fresh   Plastic Bag  

10/10/19 to 11/08/19

795631818611

  Veg Tray W/Dip - 1.5 lbs   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

795631827095

  Fresh Veggie Value Bowl - 2.5#   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Plastic Bowl  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

795631827149

  Veggie Blend With Dip - 12 oz   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

795631827200

  Vegetable Tray with Veggie Dip - 3#   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

795631827309

  Veggie Tray With Radishes   Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label   Plastic Container  

10/10/19 to 11/10/19

Please see attached graphic for detailed images of affected product labels.

Affected product was delivered to retail stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Retailers have been instructed to remove affected products from store shelves and inventory immediately. Consumers are urged to immediately throw product away and not consume.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at: customerservice@russdaviswholesale.com or 877-433-2173

About Russ Davis Wholesale

Russ Davis Wholesale www.russdaviswholesale.com, is a leading processor, wholesaler and distributor of fresh produce, supplying fresh and wholesome conventional and organic fruits and vegetables to retail, wholesale and food service customers throughout the Midwest. Our Crazy Fresh branded foods www.crazyfreshproduce.com are guaranteed fresh-cut and ready-to-eat, offering convenient, healthy choices the whole family can enjoy any time of day.


