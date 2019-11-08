Russ Davis Wholesale : Voluntarily Recalling Products Due to Possible Health Risk

Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW), a leading fresh produce processor and distributor, in an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling multiple products due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005667/en/

To check your product labels, view this graphic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This recall is in response to Mann Packaging, Inc. initiating a recall late in the day November 3, 2019 as an ingredient provider to Russ Davis Wholesale.

To date, Russ Davis Wholesale has not received any reported illnesses related to this organism.

The affected products are:

UPC Product Name Brand Name on Label Packaging SELL BY Date RETAIL ITEMS 795631808148 Broccoli, Cauliflower & Carrots with Butter - 18 oz Small Generic clear label on Q&E Steamer bag Steamer Bag 10/13/19 to 11/08/19 795631808131 Broccoli & Cauliflower with Butter - 16 oz Small Generic clear label on Q&E Steamer bag Steamer Bag 10/13/19 to 11/08/19 795631808186 Tomato, Carrot, Broccoli & Snap Pea - 13 oz Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Clear Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631808193 Tomato, Radish Broc & Cauli - 13 oz Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Clear Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631808299 Veggie Tray w/Dip - 1.75 lbs Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/08/19 795631809312 Veggie Tray W/Ranch Dip - 3# Crazy Fresh Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/08/19 795631810011 Riced Broccoli Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631810097 Short Cut Stir Fry Blend - 12 oz Quick&Easy/Plain Plastic Bag 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631812008 Short Cut Stir Fry Blend - 12 oz Crazy Fresh Plastic Bag 10/10/19 to 11/08/19 795631818611 Veg Tray W/Dip - 1.5 lbs Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631827095 Fresh Veggie Value Bowl - 2.5# Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Plastic Bowl 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631827149 Veggie Blend With Dip - 12 oz Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631827200 Vegetable Tray with Veggie Dip - 3# Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631827309 Veggie Tray With Radishes Crazy Fresh/Quick&Easy/Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19

Please see attached graphic for detailed images of affected product labels.

Affected product was delivered to retail stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Retailers have been instructed to remove affected products from store shelves and inventory immediately. Consumers are urged to immediately throw product away and not consume.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at: customerservice@russdaviswholesale.com or 877-433-2173

About Russ Davis Wholesale

Russ Davis Wholesale www.russdaviswholesale.com, is a leading processor, wholesaler and distributor of fresh produce, supplying fresh and wholesome conventional and organic fruits and vegetables to retail, wholesale and food service customers throughout the Midwest. Our Crazy Fresh branded foods www.crazyfreshproduce.com are guaranteed fresh-cut and ready-to-eat, offering convenient, healthy choices the whole family can enjoy any time of day.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005667/en/