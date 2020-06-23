RussNeft has allocated funds to repair the monument to the 75th anniversary of Victory

22 June 2020, 0:00

PJSC 'RussNeft' has allocated funds to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War to repair the monument to the fallen heroes in Novomalyklinsk district of Ulyanovsk region.

The monument was established in 1965. Today, its pedestal needed serious reconstruction. All necessary works have been carried out to restore the monument to the heroes of the Great Victory with the funds allocated by the Company.

Ulyanovsk branch of 'RussNeft' is in constant contact with the authorities and public of the region as part of its charitable activities in the regions of its presence and considers the preservation of the memory of the heroic deeds of the people who fought heroically on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War, sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country to be an integral part of its social activity, expressing them endless gratitude for their courage and bravery, steadfastness of spirit and devotion to the Motherland, for our peaceful and free life.

