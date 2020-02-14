Log in
Russell & Hill, PLLC :, Secures Over $1.3 Million Settlement For Injured Worker

02/14/2020 | 02:03pm EST

Law firm Russell & Hill, PLLC, proudly serves clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. They are dedicated to supporting those who are injured due to other people’s negligence and work to secure maximum compensation for each client.

In 2016, Russell & Hill, PLLC represented a hard-working man in his 60s. Their client was severely injured while delivering milk to a grocery store. As he was making his delivery, a store employee removed the dock plate from their client’s trailer, causing the client to fall into a gap between his trailer and the store’s loading dock. As a result, the client’s shoulder was badly and permanently injured.

The delivery driver hired attorneys Matthew Russell and Dean Swanson of Russell & Hill, PLLC to investigate the fall. During the course of his investigation, Attorney Swanson uncovered evidence that the store failed to have policies and procedures in place to ensure a safe loading dock. Russell & Hill, PLLC filed a lawsuit on behalf of their client to recover compensation and to ensure that an incident like this would never happen again.

As a result of the lawsuit, Attorney Swanson was able to secure a $1,350,000 settlement in December 2019 on behalf of his injured client. Settlements such as this one are designed to help alleviate an injury victim’s expenses, including medical bills, lost income, as well as pain and suffering damages.

The entire team at Russell & Hill, PLLC strives to ensure that each client receives individualized attention. Each case is important, and their attorneys work to ensure that every client receives the compensation they need. Russell & Hill, PLLC handles various types of personal injury law cases, including vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, medical malpractice, defective products, and more.


© Business Wire 2020
