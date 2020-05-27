Log in
Russell L. Lichtenstein to speak at Cape May County Chamber “Getting Back to Business after COVID-19” Webinar June 4

05/27/2020 | 01:24pm EDT

Atlantic City, N.J., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law will present a free webinar entitled “Getting Back to Business After COVID-19” on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10 a.m.

This webinar will help employers determine best practices under the latest guidelines of the CDC (Center for Disease Control), as they apply to their business. Topics employers commonly ask about will be discussed, such as:

  • Can an employer require employees to present medical documentation that they are free from COVID-19?
  • Can an employer take daily temperatures of employees returning to work following the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Once businesses are reopened, can an employer ask an employee who reports to work feeling ill to leave the workplace?
  • Upon returning to work, can an employer require employees to adopt infection control practices such as regular hand washing in the workplace?

Russell L. Lichtenstein, Esq. , Chairman of the firm’s Employment & Labor Law and Casino & Hospitality Industry Defense Litigation Practice Groups, will present. Q&A session will follow. Register here.

Donna M. Vecere
Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law
609.572.7362
dvecere@cooperlevenson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
