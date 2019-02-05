Russell Reynolds Associates : Hires Mark Fastabend

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates , a leading global search and leadership advisory firm, today announced that Mark Fastabend has joined the firm's Industrial and Natural Resources Practice. Based in Chicago, Fastabend specializes in industrial goods and has almost a decade of experience leading teams to find quick and effective solutions for complex business operations and growth challenges.

"Mark's P&L background and early engineering experience working with customers and suppliers in international markets will be an immediate asset to our industrial team," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Mark is known for getting to the heart of complex business problems, simplifying them and teaming for solutions that C-suites can execute. He's able to understand what will work—and which executives are prepared to guide the board and the company to create new opportunities for revenue growth."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Fastabend spent more than seven years with Prince Castle (a Marmon Group / Berkshire Hathaway company), where he was most recently a Vice President. Over the course of his tenure, Fastabend worked in engineering, strategic platforms and as General Manager for Saber King, Retail Foodservice and Angelo Po America, where he held full P&L responsibility for each group. Previously, he was an Engineering Manager at HoMedics for a Black & Decker licensed division. Fastabend began his career as a Biomedical Engineer for Medical Murray, then worked in program management at Ignite USA.

Fastabend holds a BS in science and engineering from the University of Iowa.

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global search and leadership advisory firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients solve their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

