Russia Car Tires Omnibus 2017: Preferences of Car Owners - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 10:13am CEST

The "Omnibus 2017 - Car Tires: Preferences of Car Owners" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As an investigation method, an online survey was selected. It was attended by 3,000 motorists that use cars of 2017 and earlier. The share of men was 75%. There were also established quotas to obtain results, reflecting the structure of the active Russian fleet according to the age criteria of cars, the type of production and the geography of residence of respondents. All participants in the study are decision-makers about the purchase of tires. The questions of the questionnaire were formulated in such a way that the respondents gave answers, estimated both summer and winter tires.

The first part of the report contains a description of the sample, as well as the methodology, by which the calculations were made.

The second part is devoted to the theme of the recognition of car tire brands. In particular, respondents indicated 3 brands, which they remembered first (without a hint). Then they chose familiar brands from the number represented on the screen (knowledge with a hint).

The third part contains information on the selection and exploitation of winter and summer tires, which respondents used at the moment of the study.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Assessment methods and basic parameters

2. Recognition of car tire brands

3. Selection and exploitation of car tires

4. Net Promoter Score (NPS)

5. Purchase of car tires

6. Advertising and promotion of car tires

7. Consumer preferences for brands:

  • Bridgestone
  • Continental
  • Cordiant
  • Goodyear
  • Hankook
  • Michelin
  • Nokian
  • Nordman
  • Yokohama
  • KAMA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xft3sl/russia_car_tires?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
