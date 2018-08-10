Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia, China object to U.S. proposal to blacklist Russian bank at U.N. - diplomats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 03:08am CEST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley walk to press briefing at U.N. headquarters in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia and China on Thursday objected to a U.S. proposal to add a Russian bank, Moscow-based North Korean banker and two other entities to a U.N. Security Council blacklist, diplomats said.

The list of proposed designations mirrors new sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury last week. [nL1N1UU0VN]

The United States made the proposal to the 15-member U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee, which operates by consensus.

Russia objected to the designations because it said the U.S. proposal was not "adequately substantiated by sufficient information," diplomats said. China gave no reason for its objections.

Russia and China have suggested the Security Council discuss easing sanctions after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time in June and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization.

The United States and other council members have said there must be strict enforcement of sanctions until Pyongyang acts.

Last week, Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow-based Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank, North Korean banker Ri Jong Won, China-based Dandong Zhongsheng Industry & Trade Co Ltd and North Korea-based Korea Ungum Corporation.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Agrosoyuz Commercial Bank had conducted "a significant transaction" for North Korean banker Han Jang Su, who had been blacklisted by Washington. Han is the Moscow-based chief representative of Foreign Trade Bank (FTB), North Korea's primary foreign exchange bank.

The Security Council blacklisted FTB in August last year. Ri is FTB's deputy representative in Moscow.

The U.S. Treasury said Dandong Zhongsheng Industry & Trade and Korea Ungum Corporation were FTB front companies.

The U.N. blacklist would impose a global travel ban and asset freeze on those designated.

Russia and China last month delayed a U.S. push for the Security Council sanctions committee to order a halt to refined petroleum exports to North Korea, asking for more detail on a U.S. accusation that Pyongyang breached sanctions, diplomats said. [nL1N1UF15D]

Sanctions by the United States and the U.N. Security Council, which include a ban on exports of coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood from North Korea, and caps on imports of oil and refined petroleum products, are aimed at choking off funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; additional reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/09Oil mixed as Iran sanctions seen tightening market, trade spat weighs on trade
RE
08/09Oil mixed as Iran sanctions seen tightening market, trade spat weighs on trade
RE
08/09Rangers hold advantage but Gerrard preaches caution
RE
08/09WAVERLEY COUNCIL : Development Assessment Panel renamed Local Planning Panel
PU
08/09U.S. court allows Crystallex to attach shares of Venezuela Citgo owner
RE
08/09China paper rebuts trade war criticism, says 'an elephant can't hide'
RE
08/09Japan's economy rebounds on brisk spending but trade rifts cloud outlook
RE
08/09CITY OF DEL MAR CA : In October, new rules for off-leash dogs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2018 Second Quarter and Year ..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3EXCLUSIVE - TESLA'S BOARD SEEKING MORE INFORMATION ON MUSK'S FINANCING PLAN: sources
4AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP : Reports Second Quarter 2018 ..
5MTN GROUP LIMITED : MTN : shares slide 6%

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.