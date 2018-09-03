Russia Cinema Industry Research Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cinema
After ten years of stratospheric growth, the second decade of the
century saw the Russian cinema market stalled by the wider economy and
forming something of a plateau. With growth having resumed since 2016
the future is now looking brighter. This report offers comprehensive
data relating to the market and the main players in it, together with
five year forecasts of key metrics, supporting business planning for
exhibitors, distributors, equipment and other suppliers, and investors
in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. RUSSIA
1.1 Films and Distribution
1.2 Cinemas
1.3 Companies
-
Cinema Park
-
Premier Zal
-
Karo Film
1.4 Forecasts
LIST OF TABLES
-
Russian Cinema Market 2012-2017
-
Top 20 Films 2017
-
Leading Distributors 2016-2017
-
Cinema Sites and Screens 2015-2017
-
Companies
-
Leading Exhibitors 2013-2017
-
Forecasts
-
Russia Forecasts 2017-2022
