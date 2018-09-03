Log in
Russia Cinema Industry Research Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 09:05pm CEST

The "Cinema Industry Research - Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After ten years of stratospheric growth, the second decade of the century saw the Russian cinema market stalled by the wider economy and forming something of a plateau. With growth having resumed since 2016 the future is now looking brighter. This report offers comprehensive data relating to the market and the main players in it, together with five year forecasts of key metrics, supporting business planning for exhibitors, distributors, equipment and other suppliers, and investors in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. RUSSIA

1.1 Films and Distribution

1.2 Cinemas

1.3 Companies

  • Cinema Park
  • Premier Zal
  • Karo Film

1.4 Forecasts

LIST OF TABLES

  • Russian Cinema Market 2012-2017
  • Top 20 Films 2017
  • Leading Distributors 2016-2017
  • Cinema Sites and Screens 2015-2017
  • Companies
  • Leading Exhibitors 2013-2017
  • Forecasts
  • Russia Forecasts 2017-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c8m7bv/russia_cinema?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
