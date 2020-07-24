Russia Cuts Interest Rates to Record Low -- Update

By Georgi Kantchev

MOSCOW -- Russia's central bank cut its key interest rate to a record low as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the economy into a deep recession, forcing President Vladimir Putin this week to delay a flagship $360 billion national development plan by six years.

The bank on Friday lowered its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point to 4.25%, following a one-percentage-point cut in June to a post-Soviet low. The bank's move makes lending to businesses and consumers cheaper in an economy hit hard by a twin strike of lockdowns and lower oil prices.

In one of the starkest illustrations of the economic fallout, Mr. Putin on Tuesday reset his cornerstone plan to overhaul the economy and halve poverty. Known as the National Projects, the program was delayed to 2030 from an original target of 2024 and the government dropped some of its goals, including an aim for Russia to become one of the world's five largest economies. Russia is currently the world's 11th-biggest economy as measured by nominal gross domestic product, behind Canada and Brazil, according to World Bank data.

The delay of the National Projects, which include large-scale development, such as new intercity roads, high-speed rail lines and gas links, puts economic pressure on Mr. Putin, who is already facing popular dissent after winning a referendum earlier this month allowing him to extend his rule until 2036.

In recent weeks, mass demonstrations in Russia's Far East triggered by the arrest of a popular regional governor have swelled into a wave of growing dissatisfaction over his rule. Moscow has also seen protests against the referendum's outcome and dissatisfaction with Mr. Putin, who has spent more than two decades at the country's helm.

Declining living standards have fueled broad public discontent in recent years and contributed to a fall in Mr. Putin's approval rating to the lowest level in two decades this spring. The economy has been further pummeled by the virus, with Russia recording the fourth-highest number of Covid-19 infections tally in the world, with more than 800,000. Meanwhile, a tumble in oil prices this year hit industrial production and budget revenue, a third of which Russia derives from oil-and-gas sales.

As a result, Russia's GDP shrank 9.6% on an annual basis in the second quarter of this year, its weakest performance in more than a decade, according to official data. Russia's central bank said Friday that it expects Russia's GDP to decrease by 4.5% to 5.5% this year as a whole. Unemployment rose to an eight-year high of 6.2% in June.

"The international economic tendencies are massively unfavorable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday. "Undoubtedly a certain readjustment [of the plans] is needed."

The central bank said Friday that any economic recovery would be unstable due to the fall in incomes and cautious business sentiment, adding that it might consider further rate cuts at coming meetings.

Unveiled in 2018, the National Projects aim to reduce poverty rates from above 12% last year to 6.6% and envisage boosting the average life expectancy to 78 years, from 73 in 2018.

Now, besides delaying the implementation by six years, some of the initial goals have been dialed back, including aims to raise labor productivity and boost digital innovation.

Analysts said that the government has been forced to redirect spending to short-term social handouts, such as breaks on loans and financial support for low-income households, to alleviate the economic pain.

"We definitely need to consider new facts and circumstances, especially those related to the pandemic and the following economic realities, the economic crisis, the current trends in the global economy and in our country," Mr. Putin said last week.

As a result of the reshuffle, the development plan will provide a slower lift to the economy than initially hoped, analysts said.

"The projects were supposed to boost growth and incomes, which have been on a downward trend," said Nikolay Markov, a Russia-focused economist at Pictet Asset Management. "Now the boost will be much slower and it's all conditional on the outcome of the pandemic."

Mr. Markov estimates that in their initial form, the plans would have raised potential GDP growth by up to a percentage point a year. Now that boost has been reduced by half, to 0.5 percentage point, he said.

