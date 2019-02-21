Russia Exploits U.S.-China Trade Tensions to Sell More Soybeans

By Thomas Grove and Anatoly Kurmanaev

RAZDOLNOE, Russia -- The Partizan collective farm in this Siberian village should have been swept into the dustbin of history like thousands of others like it that collapsed after the Soviet Union's fall. Instead it just raked in the biggest harvest of its 90-year history, bought new machines and paid out record bonuses.

Its secret? Soybeans -- and the Chinese market just 13 miles away.

President Trump's trade conflict with Beijing has nearly wiped out U.S. soy exports to China, the bean's biggest market. Chinese officials this week reaffirmed an earlier commitment to buy more American soybeans amid U.S.-China economic negotiations. But the outcome of those talks are uncertain, reflected in recent volatility in the U.S. soy futures market.

Meanwhile, Russian farmers like those at Partizan in the Amur region have been making up some of the lost U.S. soy exports.

"It used to be very difficult to sell soy here," said Viktor Silokhin, manager of the 27,000-hectare Partizan farm, which is owned collectively by some of its workers. "Now I get calls from China every day."

Russia's overall trade with China, its biggest individual trading partner, rose more than 27% to over $100 billion last year, according to Chinese trade data. The trade has mostly involved oil, gas and metals. But Russian agricultural exports also are growing, especially soybeans, which have risen more than 10-fold in four years to nearly 1 million tons.

The trade growth is underpinned by the personal efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who have cultivated a partnership meant to challenge Washington diplomatically and economically.

The mostly private investments and record soy exports from Russia's Far East, which shares a 2,600-mile border with China, illustrate efforts by some small and medium-size businesses and farms to capitalize on those efforts.

"Most of our economic ties with China are curated by Putin and Xi, but it's the small and medium-size businesses that make up the backbone of any trade relationship, which still have to do the heavy lifting," said Alexander Gabuev, chair of the Russia in Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

For decades, most of Russia's economy has been oriented toward Europe, leaving many places like Razdolnoe out in the cold. But Russian trade with Europe has waned since 2012 as it's risen with China. Mr. Silokhin said he used to send his soy harvest 2,000 miles west to the closest processing plant in Irkutsk, Russia. Now, there are three soy oil plants in the Amur region catering to the Chinese market.

"There's a niche being freed up in China [by the U.S. tariffs] and we can grow into it," said Oleg Turkov, the agricultural minister of the Amur region. "We can sell all we can grow -- the demand is unlimited."

Soy revenue has provided the money to help pay for the renovation of Razdolnoe's local school and rebuild the village's health clinic and sports stadium to try to keep young workers on the land. Its busy, manicured streets stand in contrast to the nearly-abandoned villages peppering much of the region.

Moscow sought to boost its partnership with China in 2014, when ties with the U.S. first fell to a post Cold War low after Russia was slapped with international sanctions for its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Even though Chinese investment hasn't yet reached the levels Moscow has hoped for, Mr. Putin has worked to deepen ties with Beijing.

Last month, Chinese and Russian youths played hockey in the middle of the frozen Amur River. The region's governor conducts negotiations with Chinese officials in fluent Mandarin.

The cooperation is a far cry from the tense 1960s and 1970s, when Chinese-Russian territorial disputes over islands along a border river sparked a conflict that killed a total of 130 on both sides and threatened a full-scale war between the two nuclear powers.

Whether Russia can boost its growth to meaningfully meet Chinese demand has yet to be seen. Russia's soy exports only make up about 1% of China's 90-million-ton annual soy import market, according to Chinese government data. The U.S. was the second biggest exporter of soybeans to China in 2017 after Brazil, but that withered in 2018 after China retaliated against U.S. trade tariffs with duties of its own.

Russian officials say development of the Far East presents vast potential. Mr. Turkov says the Amur region will double its annual soy output to 2 million tons in the coming years, as agribusiness investors attracted by Chinese demand replace rudimentary Soviet practices and machinery with high-tech equipment.

Unpredictable rainfall and cold temperatures mean eastern Russia is unlikely to ever become a global soy powerhouse. Soy yields on the best Amur farms are less than half the average reaped by farmers in Brazil's soy heartland, from which China already receives the bulk of its soy imports.

But what Russian soy growers lack in efficiency, they make up in lower transport costs. Amur region's capital Blagoveshchensk is a ten-minute bus ride to central Heihe, a Chinese metropolis of two million people.

Amur officials and farmers hope soy leads the way to a wider agricultural export boom. In January, China had scrapped the import ban on Russian dairy and poultry. Next, the first bridge between Russia and China will open over the Amur River, followed by the first train bridge later in 2020, which local officials say will supercharge trade.

"This is just the beginning," said Mr. Silokhin, who is now working to export his wheat to China. "There's a lot more we can do with China."

