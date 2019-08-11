Russia Protests Present New Challenge to Putin's Dominance

By Thomas Grove

MOSCOW -- A surge in Moscow's protest movement this weekend has presented the biggest challenge in nearly a decade to President Vladimir Putin's heavy-handed political system, giving Russians the chance to air an array of grievances over economic stagnation, lack of political choice and the Kremlin's geopolitical isolation.

The military adventures of Mr. Putin, who celebrated 20 years in power last week, have turned Russia into a power to be reckoned with for foreign policy makers. But they haven't translated into gains for average Russians, who have seen their living standards fall for five years in a row amid chronic economic problems aggravated by Western sanctions.

"The protests are about the deep disappointment Russians have in their government," said Denis Volkov, a sociologist at Moscow-based pollster Levada. "It's like the genie is out of the bottle and people can finally express their frustrations."

The 50,000 protesters who converged on a wide boulevard only a mile from the Kremlin on Saturday proved that a movement that started with protests over municipal elections has turned into a platform for a wide swath of political interests -- both local and national.

Russians have been hit by sclerotic economic growth, caused by corruption and an overdependence on oil and gas revenues. Average Russians have felt the pinch, causing consumer lending to balloon by as much as 46% last year. Some nationwide grocery chains have even introduced consumer loans for shoppers in grocery stores to allow Russians to put food on the table.

The failure of Mr. Putin's regime to boost living standards since 2013 has hit his popularity, pushing it earlier this year to its lowest level since 2013 -- 64%. Though it has since bounced back, sociologists say most Russians' approval is more about the lack of viable alternatives after the former KGB agent crushed most opposition in the early years of his rule.

"Too many people have been completely ignored by the political system for too long, and too much anger has built up," said opposition politician Lyubov Sobol who led the first demonstrations outside the mayor's office in July after she was denied her candidacy for city council elections.

She and other independent candidates weren't allowed to participate because of alleged irregularities in signatures needed to become candidates. Ms. Sobol and others say the allegations are meant only to keep opposition-minded politicians out of city hall.

But most attendees at the protests lack specific demands, which has given authorities reason to hope that the protests will help Russians let off steam without specific concessions, experts say.

"There are a lot of things to be upset about. I don't even know where to start," said Yekaterina Rozanova, who added she was unhappy about the closure of a school in her neighborhood in western Moscow.

Future protests, however, will determine whether the demonstrations can force the authorities to yield to any public demands or provoke government officials to take more draconian measures to stamp them out, they said.

This weekend's sanctioned protest was followed by attempts from protesters to walk toward the presidential administration, only steps away from the Kremlin. Nearly 250 were detained despite the overall peaceful nature of the protest.

Anger has been fueled by authorities' use of violence and the country's notorious court system. The previous two unsanctioned protests saw record numbers of demonstrators detained -- more than 1,000 at each -- and provided social media fodder of police beating generally peaceful protesters.

Many detentions have ended with injuries or fines for administrative offenses, but authorities have also pressed criminal charges. One protester was charged with engaging in mass disorder after he threw a plastic bottle at police officers. Russian prosecutors also threatened to take away an infant from a couple after they allegedly endangered the child by leaving him with someone else so that they could attend a rally.

"I want to be able to go an election and vote for someone I believe in," said Dmitry Ryabzhuyev, 42, an IT worker. "But I can't stand by while innocent people are being beaten and thrown in prison for no reason."

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry took aim at the U.S., accusing Washington of interfering with domestic politics. The ministry summoned the head of the U.S. political section Tim Richardson to the ministry to complain about what it said was a call to attend the protests. A page on the U.S. Embassy website showed the likely protest route, urging Americans to avoid the areas.

This year's protests have their roots in a similar protest movement between 2011 and 2013, when Russians in major cities across the country poured into the streets to protest Mr. Putin's return to the presidency after four years as prime minister. At the height of the protests, more than 100,000 gathered in central Moscow.

Political protests have subsided in recent years in the wake of rising patriotism around Russia's annexation of Crimea and Mr. Putin's more aggressive foreign policy that boosted Moscow's image abroad.

"But even the most ardent supporter of our policy in Crimea can see now they're being lied to while the authorities steal money and we get poorer," Mr. Ryabzhuyev said.

