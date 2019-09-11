Log in
Russia, Saudi agree everyone should implement OPEC+ deal - Ifax cites Novak

09/11/2019 | 09:31am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that he and Saudi Arabia's new energy minister agreed that all parties should implement the global oil output deal between OPEC and its allies, Interfax news agency reported.

Novak travelled to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and met the new Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Susan Fenton)

