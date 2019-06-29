Log in
Russia, Saudi deal shows commitment to oil market stability: Novak

06/29/2019 | 05:11am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's deal with Saudi Arabia on crude production cuts shows their commitment to stabilizing the oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Saturday.

Russia has agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to nine months a deal with OPEC on reducing oil production.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

