Russia, Saudi deal shows commitment to oil market stability: Novak
06/29/2019 | 05:11am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's deal with Saudi Arabia on crude production cuts shows their commitment to stabilizing the oil market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Saturday.
Russia has agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend by six to nine months a deal with OPEC on reducing oil production.
