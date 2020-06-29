Log in
Russia and Central Asia's efforts after the pandemic

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Virtual expert conference has been held on 'Russia and Central Asia: Efforts after the pandemic'.

The event was organized by the MSU Information and Analytical Center for the Study of Socio-Political Processes in the Post-Soviet Space with the support of Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

The event was attended by leading experts in economic development, humanitarian cooperation and healthcare from Russia and Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan).

During the videoconference, views were exchanged on prospects for cooperation between Russia and Central Asia in a pandemic, issues and key areas of possible interaction in the post-coronavirus period were discussed.

Central Asian and Russian experts exchanged assessments of the experience gained in countering the pandemic and its socio-economic consequences.

It was stated that Central Asian countries were able to avoid the catastrophic development of the situation, which was largely facilitated by the timely adoption of the necessary quarantine measures and development of post-crisis economic recovery plans.

Participants of the virtual conference emphasized that at the present stage, the parties need to intensify joint efforts aimed at overcoming the consequences of the crisis.

Participants came to the conclusion that it is necessary to continue to support the active interaction of Central Asia with Russia and other partners. Moreover, cooperation should be based on a strategic vision for further joint development.

Source: UzA

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:06 UTC
