Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia complying with global deal to cut oil output - energy minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:06am EST
Russian Energy Minister Novak and UAE's Oil Minister Al Mazrouei OPEC Secretary General Barkindo attend a meeting in the OPEC headquarters in Vienna

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is complying fully with its pledge to cut oil production gradually, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

He said Russian oil production decreased by 47,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January from October, the baseline for the global deal aimed at reducing oil supply.

"Russia is completely fulfilling its obligations in line with earlier announced plans to gradually cut production by May this year," Novak said in a statement.

The pace of Russia's output cuts has drawn criticism from Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

According to Energy Ministry data published on Saturday and Reuters calculations, Russia cut its output in January by around 35,000 bpd from October to 11.38 million bpd.

The ministry report was in tonnes. Reuters uses a ratio of 7.33 when converting tonnes into barrels.

The Energy Ministry has not revealed its calculations in barrels. Novak earlier said Russian oil production reached 11.41 million bpd in October 2018.

OPEC and other global oil producers agreed in December to cut their combined output by 1.2 million bpd in order to support oil prices and try to balance the market.

Of that, Russia pledged to cut its production by around 230,000 bpd in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aOil slides on disappointing U.S. data after hitting two-month high
RE
11:39aTech boosts S&P, Nasdaq; healthcare weighs on Dow
RE
11:39aCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : CARIFORUM Regional Adolescent Training Workshops opens Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation critical to advance economic development
PU
11:33aU.S. factory orders fall; core capital goods unrevised
RE
11:23aU.S. dollar, yields firm; oil comes off two-month highs
RE
11:22aUK home office approves Mallya's extradition to India - report
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:13aConference Board's Employment Trends Index Falls in January
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
4U.S. dollar, yields firm; oil comes off two-month highs
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.