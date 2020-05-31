Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia has no objection to earlier OPEC+ meeting: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 11:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture

By Olesya Astakhova and Dmitry Zhdannikov

Russia has no objection to the next meeting of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, being brought forward to June 4 from the following week, three OPEC+ sources familiar with the meeting's preparations told Reuters on Sunday.

Algeria, which currently holds the presidency of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has proposed the meeting planned for June 9-10 be brought forward to facilitate oil sales for countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait.

The lack of Russian opposition to an earlier date could indicate that it is moving closer to an agreement with OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, on how to extend oil production cuts for the rest of the year.

OPEC+ decided in April to cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, or about 10% of global output, to lift prices battered by a drop in demand because of lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Reduced production from OPEC+, combined with a record decline in output from non-members such as the United States and Canada, helped to lift oil prices toward $35 per barrel, though they remain at only half the levels at the start of the year.

Sources have told Reuters that Saudi Arabia is proposing to extend record cuts from May and June until the end of the year but it has yet to win support from Russia, which believes that curbs could be eased gradually.

On Friday a monthly survey by Reuters showed that OPEC's oil output hit its lowest level in two decades in May as Saudi Arabia and other members delivered record supply cuts.

However, the survey showed that overall compliance was about 75% because Nigeria and Iraq failed to comply fully with their share of reductions.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:11aRUSSIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO EARLIER OPEC+ MEETING : sources
RE
10:40aBIOCEPT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:40aBANK OF ISRAEL : Tsuriel Tamam, Outgoing Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing, Leaves the Bank of Israel
PU
10:35aIGU INTERNATIONAL GAS UNION : WGC2021 Call for Papers
PU
10:20aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China PMI data shows fresh signs of recovery amid COVID-19 control
PU
10:15aChina's Shift Away From Hard Growth Targets Hits Domestically and Globally
DJ
09:37aU.S. Businesses Brace for Damage as Tensions Over Hong Kong Grow
DJ
09:22aEU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief
RE
09:15aDenver Was Booming Before the Coronavirus Pandemic. Now It Hopes to Bounce Back
DJ
09:08aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye consumer discretionary stocks as U.S. reopens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : Amazon removes racist messages after they appear on some product listings
3Dubai faces 5.5% recession this year as $10 billion debt repayments loom, BofA says
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : KKR and Cinven in takeover talks with Spain's MasMovil - sourc..
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Main events scheduled for Monday, June 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group