Russia's Gazprom raises $1.06 billion in loans from Mitsubishi UFJ, Citi: Ifax

01/31/2019 | 01:34am EST
A view shows the company logo of Gazprom company installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state gas producer Gazprom has raised two loans worth 925 million euros ($1.06 billion) from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Citibank, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing company data.

Gazprom raised the two four-year loans - 500 million euros from Mitsubishi UFJ, and 425 million euros from Citibank - in January and December respectively, the agency added.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

