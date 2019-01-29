Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia's Lavrov says U.S. sanctions on Venezuela oil company illegal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 04:51am EST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela's state oil company are illegal and Russia will take all necessary steps to support the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lavrov said the sanctions amounted to an attempt by the United States to confiscate Venezuelan state assets, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aOil gains as U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela, global supplies weigh
RE
05:22aMalaysia's Mahathir seeks China's understanding on scrapped $20-billion rail deal
RE
05:22aOil gains as U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela, global supplies weigh
RE
05:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most fall on Sino-U.S. trade worries; Vietnam sole gainer
RE
05:19aApple Watch, using Aetna client data, wants to help you be healthy
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart's Flipkart warns of major 'customer disruption' if new India rules not delayed
RE
05:14aNorth Korea says seeking peace and bilateral ties with U.S.
RE
05:14aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Award of Excellence Jury Concludes Recommendations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
3SAP : SAP : Hits Fiscal Year Targets on Double-Digit Cloud Growth
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : owner of biggest U.S. power utility, files for bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.