Russia's Novak to join OPEC+ meeting after positive COVID-19 test

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak will join an OPEC+ ministers' video meeting on Wednesday
despite testing positive for the novel coronavirus while on a
work trip in Russia's far east, the energy ministry said on
Tuesday.
"The minister feels good. He has no symptoms," a ministry
spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming that Novak would take part
in the 21st meeting of the OPEC+ group's Joint Ministerial
Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on Aug. 19.
OPEC+ producers are set to review adherence to their
production pact on oil output cuts at Wednesday's meeting
against the backdrop of a slow recovery in demand.
Compliance with OPEC+ oil output cuts was 95-97% in July,
according to OPEC+ sources and a draft report seen by Reuters on
Monday.
Novak is in Russia's far east as part of a government
delegation headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who had
contracted the novel coronavirus in late April.
Novak will continue working remotely for the time being,
energy ministry spokeswoman Olga Golant said in a statement.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin
Writing by Alexander Marrow
Editing by David Goodman)