Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss attacks - Kremlin

09/18/2019 | 09:39am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed weekend attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil infrastructure by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and the crown prince expressed their commitment to bilateral cooperation on stabilising global oil prices and the Russian leader called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the attacks in Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin said.

Putin is expected later this year to travel to Saudi Arabia, a traditional U.S. ally in the Middle East.

The head of Russia's Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday praised Saudi Aramco's quick recovery of oil production after attacks on its facilities, and said Russian companies had offered to help fix the damage.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.44% 63.84 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI -1.17% 58.28 Delayed Quote.21.48%
