Russia's Rosatom interested in Bulgaria nuclear plant tender

08/19/2019 | 11:17am BST
The logo of Rosatom Corp. is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Monday it had filed an application to be a strategic investor in a nuclear power plant project in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria is seeking a strategic investor for its revived Belene project on the Danube, which is estimated to cost at least 10 billion euros (£9 billion).

Sofia cancelled the project in 2012 after failing to find investors and as it faced pressure from the United States and the European Union to limit Bulgaria's energy dependence on Russia, which had been under contract to build the plant.

The deadline for submitting letters of interest for investing in the project expires later on Monday.

A Rosatom spokesman declined to provide further details of the company's application.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Maria Kiselyova; additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; editing by Susan Fenton)
