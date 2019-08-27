Russia's Rostec confirms unit filed lawsuit to cancel Boeing 737 MAX order

According to the Financial Times, which first reported about the lawsuit, Rostec's subsidiary Avia Capital Service said it gave Boeing a cash deposit of $35 million (28.51 million pounds) and secured the order of 35 737 MAX jets.

The subsidiary now wants the amount to be returned with interest, along with $75 million (61.09 million pounds) in "lost profit" and about $115 million in compensatory damages, plus "several times the amount" in punitive damages, the FT report said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)