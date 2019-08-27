Log in
Russia's Rostec confirms unit filed lawsuit to cancel Boeing 737 MAX order

08/27/2019 | 02:07am EDT
The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian conglomerate Rostec confirmed its subsidiary has filed a lawsuit in the United States to cancel its order for 35 Boeing 737 MAX jets, a company representative said on Tuesday.

According to the Financial Times, which first reported about the lawsuit, Rostec's subsidiary Avia Capital Service said it gave Boeing a cash deposit of $35 million (28.51 million pounds) and secured the order of 35 737 MAX jets.

The subsidiary now wants the amount to be returned with interest, along with $75 million (61.09 million pounds) in "lost profit" and about $115 million in compensatory damages, plus "several times the amount" in punitive damages, the FT report said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.85% 359.04 Delayed Quote.10.39%
