Russia's Sberbank and Mail.ru to form JV in transportation, food

The platform based on Delivery Club and Citymobil may be valued at over 100 billion roubles (£1.3 billion), Mail.ru said in a statement.

Sberbank and Mail.ru Group plan to invest up to 64 billion roubles in the joint venture, which will operate in markets worth more than 1 trillion roubles combined over the next three years.

Russia is facing a boom in online sales businesses, from taxi services to clothes and food. The new joint venture will compete with Yandex.Taxi, a joint venture of Russia's largest internet search engine Yandex and U.S. online taxi service Uber.

Cell phone operator Megafon has earlier agreed to sell its stake in Mail.Ru to China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as part of a deal to secure 24.3% of the AliExpress Russia joint venture, an online retailer.

