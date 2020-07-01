Log in
Russia's Sibur says it raises $500 million in five-year eurobonds

07/01/2020 | 03:25am EDT
A general view shows the construction site of the ZapSibNefteKhim plant, owned by Russian petrochemical holding Sibur, on the outskirts of Tobolsk

Russia's largest petrochemical company Sibur said on Wednesday it has raised $500 million following the offering of 5-year eurobonds on the Irish Stock Exchange.

It said that the coupon rate is 2.95%, which is a record low for Russian corporate issuers. The coupon will be paid twice a year.

The proceeds will be used to optimise the company's loan portfolio and for general corporate purposes.

Bank GPB International S.A., Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and VTB Capital Plc acted as the leading coordinators and bookrunners. The order book topped $1 billion, Sibur said.

The eurobonds were sold to 94 investors, it added.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)
