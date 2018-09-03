Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia's VTB bank apologises for CEO who called Boris Johnson a 'jerk'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 09:46pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: VTB CEO Kostin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB apologised for its CEO Andrey Kostin who made what it called an "emotional comment" on Monday when he described former British foreign minister Boris Johnson as a "jerk".

Standing next to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the country's prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations university, Kostin said Russia was lucky to have such a minister, while criticising his foreign counterparts.

"Look at, excuse me, the jerks in the West, say at Johnson and others," Kostin said, to applause.

The poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in March deepened a crisis in relations between Moscow and London during Johnson's tenure as foreign minister. Moscow has denied any wrongdoing.

Johnson resigned as foreign secretary in July over the handling of Britain's divorce from the European Union.

Around five hours after Kostin's remarks, the press office of VTB, targeted by Western sanctions in 2014 over Russia's role in the Ukrainian crisis, said: "Mr Andrey Kostin sincerely apologises to Mr Boris Johnson."

"Mr Boris Johnson's tenure as a Minister of Foreign Affairs fell during a period of significant deterioration of an already quite troubled Russo-British relations," VTB's press office said in a statement in English.

"Mr Kostin's emotional comment made at the MGIMO University was caused by a deep disappointment regarding the crisis in the relations between our countries."

Kostin, speaking at MGIMO's annual academic year opening ceremony, said he had lived for quite a while in Britain and many English people "are in fact nice and smart people".

Kostin himself was included on a U.S. list of sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials in April in one of Washington's most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Russia denies any involvement.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:32pNIAUR NORTHERN IRELAND AUTHORITY FOR UTILITY REG : Utility Regulator grants gas supply licence to ElectroRoute Energy Trading Limited
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09:52pTrump to Test High-Pressure Negotiating Style as U.S.-Canada Nafta Talks Resume -- 2nd update
DJ
09:49pWorld stocks slip for third day as trade, emerging market worries bite
RE
09:46pRussia's VTB bank apologises for CEO who called Boris Johnson a 'jerk'
RE
09:40pTrump to Test High-Pressure Negotiating Style as U.S.-Canada Nafta Talks Resume -- update
DJ
09:24pHow a Chinese City's Debt Woes Sparked Local Outrage -- Update
DJ
09:22pOil prices higher as U.S. sanctions limit Iran exports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4TATA MOTORS : TATA COMPANY TO LAUNCH ITS NEW ELECTRIC CAR BY THE END OF THIS YEAR: check out
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.