Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia's X5 retailer focuses on growing demand for convenience foods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 09:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of X5 Retail Group Shekhterman speaks during a ceremony at Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's top food retailer X5 is gearing up to compete with burgeoning online players to meet growing demand for convenience foods from time- and price-conscious consumers, Chief Executive Officer Igor Shekhterman told Reuters.

"We used to compare ourselves with offline players, but we now say that we work in the food market and our competitors not only count traditional players, but also digital companies ... and fast-food restaurants," Shekhterman said.

E-commerce has flourished in Russia over the past decade, prompting brick-and-mortar retailers to invest in online services and delivery. In recent years, grocers have also felt the pinch from thriving online meals ordering companies.

"We see that this need is growing everywhere, it really is a trend: people want to cook less," Shekhterman said.

Even as Russians buy fewer and cheaper items due to falling disposable incomes, consumer's drive toward convenient food is only expected to rise, according to Shekhterman.

To meet this need, X5 opened this year its own ready-to-eat food production facility to cater to the Moscow region and plans to open a similar factory in St Petersburg in 2020-2021.

X5 also continues to expand the product range of its online shop perekrestok.ru and expects it to break even on the EBITDA level in 2021-2022, Shekhterman said.

Most of X5's over 15,000 stores are Pyaterochka low-cost neighborhood shops, and its second key format are more upscale Perekrestok supermarkets.

X5, which boosted sales 18% last year as it added 2,310 stores on a net basis, is on track to open a net 1,800 stores in 2019, Shekhterman said, adding that 2020 opening numbers were unlikely to be higher.

Competition from digital players has put pressure on food retailers' margins and Sherkhterman expects that the Russian market will gradually see EBITDA margins decline.

Unconventional players have also shown interest in online retail business. Sberbank, Russia's top lender, said this week it had indirectly invested in Instamart, a company that delivers food from grocery shops.

X5 plans to raise capex for IT-projects next year, in order to automate assortment, price and promotions management.

"Clearly, digital players are coming, but we want to catch up with them first in terms of business processes," he said. The company currently spends around 10% of its capex on IT.

Sherkhterman hopes X5's "digital transformation" will result in savings that it can re-invest in keeping prices low.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Popova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Evans)

By Maria Kiselyova and Olga Popova
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.04% 66.135 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
X5 RETAIL GROUP 2.43% 32.4 Delayed Quote.27.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Inflation increases to 2.9 percent in July
PU
09:57aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - July 2019
PU
09:51aEuro zone bank share meltdown brings prices to brink of 1980s
RE
09:51aU.S. curve inverts for first time in 12 years; 30-year yield tumbles
RE
09:49aWTO quarterly trade growth indicator drops from May
RE
09:49aOil deepens slide below $58 on recession fears, U.S. supply
RE
09:48aTSX edges lower at open amid growth worries
RE
09:48aCorrection to Tech Roundup Article on Wednesday
DJ
09:47aWall St. opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results
RE
09:46aWTO quarterly trade growth indicator drops from May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group